Mini-vending machines are coming to Ubers in NYC

Finally, cargo pockets all New Yorkers can get behind.

A new partnership between ride-sharing app Uber and the start-up Cargo will soon bring mini-vending boxes to ride shares across the city. The options available in the small boxes that attach to a car’s console will range from healthy RX protein bars to more indulgent items like chips and candy such as Swedish Fish.

Riders will be able to purchase the available snacks from the robot soccer mom by visiting Cargo’s site on their mobile phones or by scanning a QR code located on your car’s box. After you pay, the driver will hand you your bag of Swedish fish that you so desperately, drunkenly crave.

“You never quite know what you’ll need when you’re on the move,” Keith Hensley, Uber’s business development lead said in a statement. “An energy boost on your way to the big meeting, a phone charger when you’re down to 7%, or a much-needed snack at the end of the night—your time in an Uber is sometimes the only chance you have to refuel and recharge.”

The boxes are currently available in Ubers located in Los Angeles and San Francisco and will be rolled out to New York cars in the near future. Cargo provides and stocks the mini-vending boxes to Uber drivers free of charge. Drivers are able to pocket $1 for each transaction along with 20 percent of the item’s cost, and you're able to sober up a bit before you get to that bar in Brooklyn.

Everybody wins!