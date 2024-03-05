The first Whole Foods Market Daily Shop will open on the Upper East Side this year.

It's the dawn of a new era: Whole Foods just announced that it will open smaller, "quick-shop" stores specifically targeted to urban shoppers starting in the Upper East Side this year.

Dubbed Whole Foods Market Daily Shop, the first of its kind will launch at 1175 Third Avenue by 69th Street. According to a press release, "other cities across the country [will be] following thereafter."

“At our new store formats, we’re tailoring every square foot to the unique, fast-paced needs of urban lifestyles,” said Christina Minardi, Executive Vice President Growth & Development, Whole Foods Market & Amazon in a statement. “We’re excited to introduce a new way for our customers to quickly pick up their Whole Foods Market favorites—from grab-and-go meals to that last-minute dinner ingredient—making the early morning or after work grocery trips more efficient and enjoyable.”

Rendering: Courtesy of Whole Foods

What will the Whole Foods Market Daily Shop carry?

These shops will all range between 7,000 and 14,000 square feet in size, about a quarter-to-a-half of the average Whole Foods Market, and they will be stocked with both familiar favorites (seasonal produce! 365 products! Supplements! Meat! Seafood! Bread! Liquor!) and grab-and-go meals and snacks.

What will the Upper East Side Daily Shop have?

In addition to the groceries listed above, it will have Juice & Java, “a venue for coffee, tea, fresh pressed juices, smoothies, sandwiches, soups and various desserts.”

Rendering: Courtesy of Whole Foods

Will they replace the traditional, giant Whole Foods?

The company is quick to point out that the development is an expansion of its footprint, catering to, once again, the specific city-dwelling shopper.

What will they look like?

Below, check out some renderings of the new markets:

Rendering: Courtesy of Whole Foods

