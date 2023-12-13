New York
Minimum wage in NY
Photograph: Shutterstock

Minimum wage all over New York is increasing on January 1

NYC workers will now earn $16 an hour.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Earlier this year, the state Legislature and Governor Kathy Hochul worked on a plan that would increase the minimum wage in New York City, Westchester and Long Island from $15 to $16 and from $14.20 to $15 across the rest of the state. The new regulations will officially go into effect in just a few weeks, on January 1, 2024.

“On January 1, we are lifting New York’s minimum wage to help hard-working New Yorkers keep up with rising costs and continue supporting their families,” Governor Hochul said in an official statement. “If you are a minimum wage worker and you don’t see this increase in your paycheck next year, I urge you to file a wage complaint with the Department of Labor to make sure that you are getting the wage increase you deserve.”

The legislative agreement actually concerns the state's minimum wage all through 2026. In fact, base salaries are set to increase by $0.50 in 2025 and then again the year after that. In 2027, the pay will go up again based on the regional measure of inflation.

Considering that New York State’s minimum wage has stayed stagnant at $15 since 2019 and that current inflation levels are incredibly high, the development is a pretty big deal and a long time coming.

If you don't see the compensation increase reflected on your paycheck come next year, you can file a wage complaint on the New York State Department of Labor's website right here or by calling 833-910-4370.

