Mission Chinese Food, Bar Awards
Photograph: Filip Wolak

Mission Chinese's NYC tenure is almost over

Danny Bowien's beloved restaurant is closing shop

Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
It's the end of an era for Mission Chinese. The quirky restaurant, helmed by zeitgeisty chef Danny Bowien opened on the Lower East Side by way of San Francisco in 2012, a packed, culinarily intriguing spot that required long waits for the chance to dine at. The sensation then expanded to the short-lived Mission Burrito, a Cali-Mex riff on the concept a few blocks away, and then in 2018, Mission Chinese came to Bushwick, bringing an even more creative menu to an industrial warehouse space.

Now, Bowien's only New York restaurant will close on July 23, per the restaurant's website.

"After rebuilding our foundations and trying our best to not just survive but thrive, we are faced with the difficult decision to close our beloved Bushwick location at the end of July. These past two years have been astoundingly challenging, but also feel like a gift because they prompted so much positive growth and gave us a new outlook on what the future of Mission Chinese can be," a post reads. "None of this could have been possible without the strength and resilience of our Mission Chinese Bushwick team. An incredible group of people who have each in their special way contributed a key ingredient to building this unique team dynamic. We could not be more proud and in awe of their commitment to making Mission Chinese Bushwick a fun and hospitable place to work and dine."

An Instagram post acknowledging the closing is full of comments reminiscing on the fun times spent at Bowien's NYC restaurants.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mission NYC (@eatatmission)

For Mission Chinese's last week of Service, July 19-23, instead of offering a last call of the restaurant's greatest hits, they will instead present a set, plant-based menu inspired by the forthcoming Mission Vegan cookbook. Reservations are available via Resy

