New Mission Chinese outpost in Bushwick looks like something out of Blade Runner

Chef Danny Bowien has opened a second NYC location of Mission Chinese in Bushwick, and staying true to its eclectic decor from the Lower East Side, this Brooklyn outfit is lit. The whole restaurant is literally lit by all neon lights, like a noir Blade Runner fantasy eatery from the future. In addition to the lights, the 2,000-square-foot industrial space has an open kitchen, concrete banquettes and potted tropical plants.

On the menu, there's the familiar thrice-cooked bacon, kung pao pastrami and green tea noodles, but some new dishes include cumin lamb tartare with salmon roe, crunchy lime and onion dressing; fried rice cakes with crunchy lotus roots, seaweed and sichuan pepper; and country-fried lambneck with charred onions, figs, pickles, sourdough naan and kefir cream.

The entrance of the new location is at 599 Johnson Avenue (the same building as Elsewhere). See more pics of the trippy space below:

Photograph: Courtesy Mission Chinese

Photograph: Courtesy Mission Chinese

Photograph: Courtesy Mission Chinese