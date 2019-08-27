Ever wanted to try the food from the 30 MLB ballparks at once, without even booking a plane ticket? Major League Baseball is bringing back its food fest featuring concession favorites from every region of the U.S. in September. It’s the perfect event for people who love eating the food just as much as (maybe even more than) watching the game.

We aren’t talking about the traditional ballpark fare (even though there’s nothing more sentimental than a classic warm pretzel). Trade the typical hot dog for a Stuggy’s Crab Mac N Cheese Dog courtesy of the Baltimore Orioles. You’ll have the opportunity to try Toasted Grasshoppers from the Seattle Mariners and Rocky Mountain Oysters from the Colorado Rockies. There will be plenty of fried front-runners, like the Texas Rangers' ginormous Dilly Dog and the Chicken and Bubble Waffle from the Miami Marlins. For lighter fare, head to the West coast booths for a Padres’ Mahi Mahi Taco or a Smoked Pork Belly Bao Bun from the LA Dodgers. See the full menu of all-stars below.

MLB FoodFest

The fest will take over Center 415 near Bryant Park on September 21 and 22, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day. Tickets cost $35 and get you access to the venue for two hours to devour all 30 of the different food items with complimentary Coca-Cola beverages. The portions are scaled-down, so you should have room to taste everything! If you need a break between tastings, work off all the treats at a Home Run Derby Virtual Reality experience. Budweiser’s brewmasters will also be onsite to recommend pairings for guests 21 and older.

After the New York City event, the FoodFest will going international to show off American ballpark cuisine in London in October.