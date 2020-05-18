MoMA has launched a new cooking series with artists

Earlier this year, chef Mina Stone opened Mina’s, her Greekish café inside of MoMA PS1 in Long Island City. In our review of the restaurant, we noted: “Stone is uniquely positioned to make MoMA PS1’s dining option just as much a destination as the museum’s current exhibitions.” The same can be said for MoMA’s collaboration with Stone now that all museums in New York City, as well as other cultural centers, are temporarily closed.

Before opening her first brick-and-mortar location, she published her cookbook, Cooking for Artists, in 2015 about her years as a caterer to the New York art world, both at Gavin Brown's gallery in Harlem and at world-renowned artist Urs Fischer’s studio. Her simple-yet-nourishing style of cooking is well-suited to an era of homecooks confined largely to sprucing up their shelf-stable pantry items.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mina Stone (@minastone) on May 14, 2020 at 5:58am PDT

Now, during COVID, Stone has launched a series with MoMA to interview artists about their cooking preferences with a new video debuting every other week, indefinitely. So far Stone has focused on artists such as Dara Friedman and Anicka Yi, with more to come. Recipes are fairly simple, such as Yi's lemon-y pasta with green peas and herbs. Follow along on the MoMA website for more information.

