MoMA has officially reopened and you can get in for free this month!

Visitors can get free admission for any day of the week, now through September 27.

After five months of being shuttered, The Museum of Modern Art has reopened its doors to the public.

The cultural institution, which holds the world’s finest collection of modern and contemporary art, is known for its coveted free “First Fridays.” Now, admission to the gallery will be free everyday through September 27.

Tickets to MoMA will be offered in time slots to regulate how many people are entering at once, and all tickets must be reserved online—none will not be available at the door. Tickets will be up for grabs one week in advance, every Friday at 10am, so set your timers.

RECOMMENDED: Here’s when your favorite NYC museums are reopening

Art revelers will be able to wander MoMA will far fewer people than ever before—capacity will be limited to 25 percent. Temperature checks and face masks will be mandatory.

Since reopening, MoMA has brought in new exhibits including work from modernist Félix Fénéon, Shuzo Azuchi Gulliver’s immersive moving-image installation, shows of Donald Judd’s revolutionary sculpture and Dorothea Lange’s powerful documentary photographs.

Once you've explored indoors, don’t forget to have a moment of peace in MoMA’s infamous Sculpture Garden.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MoMA The Museum of Modern Art (@themuseumofmodernart) on Aug 17, 2020 at 12:50pm PDT

New York City museums and other cultural institutes were able to reopen again beginning August 24, as long as they met the latest state-mandated safety protocols.

“This pandemic is far from over, but we’ve determined that institutions can reopen if they adhere to strict state guidance and take every precaution to keep visitors safe, and I look forward to seeing them inspire New Yorkers once again,” Governor Cuomo said in a statement.

The MoMA is located at 11 West 53rd Street and is open 10:30am to 5:30 pm (7 days a week).

Most popular on Time Out

- Broadway shows now on sale for 2021

- The highest outdoor observation deck in the Western Hemisphere is reopening for visitors

- Find out what your NYC building looked like in the 1940s

- 13 hidden patios, backyards and gardens for outdoor dining in NYC

- NYC DOE reaches a new decision about the return to school

Share the story