Starting in March, you'll be able to get into the Museum of Modern Art for free during UNIQLO NYC Nights!

Starting March 4, MoMA and UNIQLO are offering free admission to NYC residents on the first Friday of every month from 4 to 8pm. On these days, you'll get to explore the museum during extended hours and enjoy its second-floor café and Museum store. UNIQLO NYC Nights are part of the two organization's decade-long partnership.

You won't want to miss MoMA's upcoming exhibits "Basel Abbas and Ruanne Abou-Rahme: May amnesia never kiss us on the mouth" (Apr 23–Jun 26) and "Henri Matisse: The Red Studio" (May 1–Sep 10).

UNIQLO and MoMA are also expanding their "UNIQLO Art Speaks" to "UNIQLO Art for All Digital Series," which shares museum staff's personal experiences with works of art in the galleries on MoMA’s website and on YouTube.

If you're a fan of both the museum and the clothing company, you can find clothing and accessory inspired by iconic artworks at all U.S. UNIQLO stores starting on March 7. The collection, "MoMA Art Icons UT," includes Van Gogh's "The Starry Night (1889)" and Claude Monet's "Water Lilies (1914-26)." Items carry the MoMA logo to "symbolize the partnership with UNIQLO and a shared commitment to enhancing daily living through the appreciation of great art."

To get into UNIQLO NYC Nights, you must reserve tickets one week in advance one week. Same-day film tickets will also be free for New Yorkers, available on-site, after 4pm. You'll have to prove your NYC residency and your vaccination status.