MoMA is offering free online art courses you can take from home

It will probably be a while before your next visit to the Museum of Modern Art—though you can still take a podcast tour of the collection or visit it online. But now that you have some down time, you might want to take things to another level and up your art game. As it happens, the Museum of Modern Art makes it easy through its free Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) on Coursera.

Thanks to these offerings, you'll be able to hear directly from curators, artists and designers, and take a closer look at the works featured in MoMA's collection and exhibitions. You can enroll in the program anytime and complete it at your own pace. So what can you expect? A lot of cool stuff, actually, and to you give some idea, we've listed a few examples below. You can register for all of the offerings now at Cousera.

What Is Contemporary Art?

Good question, and one that will likely get answered by exploring more than 70 works of art made between 1980 and the present.

Modern Art & Ideas

MoMA digs into its collection to examine some of the major themes that have occupied artists and designers over the last 100 years or so.

Seeing Through Photographs

Artist and curators weigh in on how photography has been used throughout its history, and the impact it's made on culture as a result.

Fashion as Design

What we wear, why we wear it, how it’s made, and what it means is the focus of this look at fashion and its crucial role in defining the look of historical periods, including our own.