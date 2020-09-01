MoMA PS1 Warm Up series returns this weekend at outdoor music venues

The popular music series will stream eight hours of live performances on Saturday.

MoMA PS1's weekly summer party, where sun worshippers and music enthusiasts collide, is coming back this weekend.

Warm Up 2020 is on Saturday, and while it usually takes place at MoMA PS1 across several weeks, it'll be compacted into one eight-hour concert streamed live from the museum at NYC's outdoor music venues. This way, audiences can patronize and support these venues as well as keep revelers distanced.

Wondering who's on the lineup? There will be 12 DJ sets and live performances. Highlights include Papi Juice, an art collective celebrating queer and trans people of color; Barbie Bertisch, who runs the beloved fanzine Love Injection; and Bronx-based label Sie7etr3.

Here's the full lineup:

Oscar Nñ + Adam R. / Papi Juice / Brooklyn, NY

J.I. / Interscope / Crown Heights, Brooklyn, NY

Chucky73, Dglo73, Fetti031, YoungKilla73 / Sie7etr3 / Bronx, NY

Stonie Blue / BELIEVE IN YOURSELF DO IT YOURSELF RECORDS / Brooklyn, NY + Dallas, TX

DJ Chill + Jo Vill / St. James Joy / Brooklyn, NY

AceMoMA / HAUS of ALTR / New York, NY

Eartheater / PAN / Queens, NY

Sazón Department (Diego Hauz, Sebastián Maria, Magnolia Polaris, Probabablyourdaddy) / Sazón Department / New York, NY

KeiyaA / Forever Recordings / Brooklyn, NY

Barbie Bertisch / Love Injection / New York, New York

Analog Soul / Uzuri + Sublimate / Brooklyn, NY

Disco Tehran / New York, NY + Tehran, Iran

And in keeping with its artsy roots, the Warm Up stage itself is designed by New York-based artist Cécile McLorin Salvant, which will be unveiled on the day of.

So for eight hours on Saturday, from noon to 8pm, you can go to The Rockaway Hotel, the Queens Botanical Garden, 99 Scott, Cafe Erzulie, Elsewhere, Ode to Babel, Public Records and Rise Radio to catch the concert.

To further help support these music spaces and artists across the city, PS1 is working with Red Bull to raise money for NYC Nightlife United, an emergency relief fund focused on supporting BIPOC-owned and led businesses that create safe spaces for BIPOC and LGBTQIA communities. Warm Up audiences will be encouraged to donate to the fund during the program. Attendees will also be able to buy T-shirts designed by Willie Norris that recycle Warm Up 2018 deadstock designed by artist Andrew Kuo to benefit NYC Nightlife United. While this isn't the typical Warm Up series, we're hopeful it'll be the boost these music venues need. You can stream the program directly from moma.org/warm up or via Boiler Room's YouTube.

Most popular on Time Out

- 13 hidden patios, backyards and gardens for outdoor dining in NYC

- Will NYC teachers go on strike? Here’s what you need to know

- Find out what your NYC building looked like in the 1940s

- There’s a pop-up bar modeled after a shipwreck on the Lower East Side

- The Metropolitan Opera is streaming modern operas every night this week

Share the story