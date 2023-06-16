MoMA PS1's Warm Up 2023 lineup has arrived

For New Yorkers, there are several annual markers that summer has officially arrived: the return of Warm Up, the long-running outdoor music and art series held in MoMA PS1's courtyard, is one of them.

Back for its 25th season, Warm Up will bring electronic music and DJ sets to Long Island City from 5pm to 1pm on Friday evenings from July 21 through August 25.

"Each evening will begin with sonic experimentation, building to late-night breakbeats over four distinct sets," reads a MoMA PS1 press release, with the programming spotlighting both local artists like legendary Brooklyn-based DJ and producer Frankie Bones and New York DJ Bobby Beethoven, as well as performers from more far-flung locals, like Parisian DJ/producer Crystallmess, Congolese-Belgian electronic musician Nkisi and Moroccan-born multi-disciplinary artist and composer Bergsonist.

Along with the fresh tunes, attendees will be able to enjoy new artworks including the Courtyard's newly commissioned stage design by artist Raque Ford and avant-garde installations by Chuquimamani-Condori and Joshua Chuquimia Crampton, as well as acclaimed exhibitions by artists Daniel Lind-Ramos, Iiu Suriraja, Onyeka Igwe and Malikah.

General advance tickets are $15, $12 for MoMA members and students, and free for Long Island City residents with proof of residency in ZIP codes 11101 and 11109. (Though those babies are on a first-come, first-served basis, so act fast!)

Check out the full MoMA PS1 Warm Up schedule below:

July 21

Frankie Bones / Sonic Groove / Brooklyn

Kiki Kudo / Incienso, The Trilogy Tapes / New York

Word of Command / FIST (Fun Is Still Transgressive) / Brooklyn

Dreamcrusher / PTP Recordings (Purple Tape Pedigree) / New York

July 28

Eli Escobar / Night People NYC / New York

DJ Noir / Juke Bounce Werk / Los Angeles

Pauli Cakes / xCAKES / Brooklyn

Nkisi* / INITIATION, CD/UK / London

*Installation in the Courtyard

August 4

Veronica Vasicka / Minimal Wave / New York

SHYBOI / Discwoman / New York

John Roberts / Brunette Editions, Dial Records / Los Angeles

Bergsonist / Bizaarbazaar, Optimo Music / Casablanca and New York

August 11

Fatherhood / Nervous Records / New York

TT / New York

DeSe / New York

Dosha / House of Ladosha / New York

August 18

DJ Sliink / Cartel, Moodswing Music, Warner, Defiant / Newark

Johanna Constantine / Anohni and The Johnsons, Dances of Vice / New York

Jasmine Infiniti / New York

nudo / american southwest / Texas

August 25

Bobby Beethoven fka Total Freedom / Miami

Crystallmess / Paris

Lorenzo Senni / Warp Records / Milan Embaci / Brooklyn