New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
MoMA PS1
Ryan MuirMoMA PS1

MoMA PS1's Warm Up 2023 lineup has arrived

And it's celebrating its 25th season!

Written by
Christina Izzo
Advertising

For New Yorkers, there are several annual markers that summer has officially arrived: the return of Warm Up, the long-running outdoor music and art series held in MoMA PS1's courtyard, is one of them. 

Back for its 25th season, Warm Up will bring electronic music and DJ sets to Long Island City from 5pm to 1pm on Friday evenings from July 21 through August 25.

"Each evening will begin with sonic experimentation, building to late-night breakbeats over four distinct sets," reads a MoMA PS1 press release, with the programming spotlighting both local artists like legendary Brooklyn-based DJ and producer Frankie Bones and New York DJ Bobby Beethoven, as well as performers from more far-flung locals, like Parisian DJ/producer Crystallmess, Congolese-Belgian electronic musician Nkisi and Moroccan-born multi-disciplinary artist and composer Bergsonist. 

Along with the fresh tunes, attendees will be able to enjoy new artworks including the Courtyard's newly commissioned stage design by artist Raque Ford and avant-garde installations by Chuquimamani-Condori and Joshua Chuquimia Crampton, as well as acclaimed exhibitions by artists Daniel Lind-Ramos, Iiu Suriraja, Onyeka Igwe and Malikah. 

General advance tickets are $15, $12 for MoMA members and students, and free for Long Island City residents with proof of residency in ZIP codes 11101 and 11109. (Though those babies are on a first-come, first-served basis, so act fast!)

Check out the full MoMA PS1 Warm Up schedule below:

July 21

Frankie Bones / Sonic Groove / Brooklyn
Kiki Kudo / Incienso, The Trilogy Tapes / New York
Word of Command / FIST (Fun Is Still Transgressive) / Brooklyn
Dreamcrusher / PTP Recordings (Purple Tape Pedigree) / New York

July 28

Eli Escobar / Night People NYC / New York
DJ Noir / Juke Bounce Werk / Los Angeles
Pauli Cakes / xCAKES / Brooklyn
Nkisi* / INITIATION, CD/UK / London
*Installation in the Courtyard

August 4

Veronica Vasicka / Minimal Wave / New York
SHYBOI / Discwoman / New York
John Roberts / Brunette Editions, Dial Records / Los Angeles
Bergsonist / Bizaarbazaar, Optimo Music / Casablanca and New York

August 11

Fatherhood / Nervous Records / New York
TT / New York
DeSe / New York
Dosha / House of Ladosha / New York

August 18

DJ Sliink / Cartel, Moodswing Music, Warner, Defiant / Newark
Johanna Constantine / Anohni and The Johnsons, Dances of Vice / New York
Jasmine Infiniti / New York
nudo / american southwest / Texas

August 25

Bobby Beethoven fka Total Freedom / Miami
Crystallmess / Paris
Lorenzo Senni / Warp Records / Milan Embaci / Brooklyn

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Summer

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.