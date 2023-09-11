New York
Timeout

Momofuku Ssam Bar
Photograph: Adrian Gaut

Momofuku Ssäm Bar by David Chang is closing at the end of the month

With the shuttering of the Pier 17 destination, Chang's empire is shrinking once more.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
It's official: David Chang's Momofuku Ssäm Bar is shuttering on September 30. 

“We will always be grateful for the teams past and present who made Ssäm Bar such a special restaurant over the past 17 years,” reads the Instagram post announcing the news. It is hard to overstate the impact Ssäm Bar had on Momofuku and beyond. Ssäm Bar is where we made our first Bo Ssäms and ducks and and met so many people who remain part of the Momofuku family to this day.”

Momofuku Ssäm Bar first opened in the East Village back in 2006, on Second Avenue and 13th Street, just a couple of years after Momofuku Noodle Bar debuted to much fanfare, quite literally reshaping the local culinary atmosphere. 

Fast-forward 15 years and, in 2021, when the lease on the East Village space expired, Chang and his team decided to move the restaurant to the Seaport, in place of another one of his operations, Bar Wayō, which had opened in 2019. 

With the closing of Chang's Korean-Italian concept, Nishi, during the pandemic, the restaurateur's empire now only includes three New York outposts: Bāng Bar, Ko and Noodle Bar.

