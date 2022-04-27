More than 60 concerts are coming to The Rooftop at Pier 17 this summer

It's going to be a full summer of concerts on The Rooftop at Pier 17.

The Seaport's summer concert series under the stars will feature more than 60 shows including from artists like Simple Plan, Sum 41, The Offspring, Pusha T, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Blondie, DEVO, Deftones, The Head and the Heart, Flogging Molly, Bikini Kill, Mayday Parade, Jason Mraz, Rise Against, The Used, Dashboard Confessional, Franz Ferdinand, Jason Isbell and more.

RECOMMENDED: Mini backyards are coming back to Pier 17 next month

"As summer in New York prepares to be fully back in swing, The Rooftop at Pier 17 has proven itself to be a go-to summer destination where people come together and enjoy what is the best of the city," says Saul Scherl, the president of the New York Tri-State region of The Howard Hughes Corporation. "New Yorkers are yearning for a return to the summer we previously have known, and we are looking forward to welcoming everyone back for another memorable concert season full of exceptional talent."

The 2022 lineup will feature performances by artists including, but not limited to:

May 8: Simple Plan & Sum 41 – The Blame Canada Tour

Simple Plan & Sum 41 – The Blame Canada Tour May 12: Koffee – The Gifted Tour

Koffee – The Gifted Tour May 13: Jessie James Decker – The Woman I’ve Become Tour

Jessie James Decker – The Woman I’ve Become Tour May 15: Deftones

Deftones May 17: The Offspring – Let The Bad Times Roll Tour

The Offspring – Let The Bad Times Roll Tour May 18: DEVO

DEVO May 20: James Arthur – It’ll All Make Sense Tour

James Arthur – It’ll All Make Sense Tour May 21: Michaël Brun presents BAYO

Michaël Brun presents BAYO June 4: Vance Joy – The Long Way Home Tour

Vance Joy – The Long Way Home Tour June 6 & 7: The Head And The Heart – Every Shade of Blue Tour 2022

The Head And The Heart – Every Shade of Blue Tour 2022 June 12: Bayside / Thrice

Bayside / Thrice June 15: Rebelution – The Good Vibes Summer Tour 2022

Rebelution – The Good Vibes Summer Tour 2022 June 16 : Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry Tour

: Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry Tour June 18: Ben Rector – The Joy of Music Live

Ben Rector – The Joy of Music Live June 24 & 25: Two Evenings with Greensky Bluegrass

Two Evenings with Greensky Bluegrass June 26: Tash Sultana – Terra Firma 2022

Tash Sultana – Terra Firma 2022 June 29: Billy Strings – Summer Tour 2022

Billy Strings – Summer Tour 2022 June 30: Flogging Molly & The Interrupters

Flogging Molly & The Interrupters July 7: Yacht Rock Revue 2022 Tour

Yacht Rock Revue 2022 Tour July 8: Bikini Kill

Bikini Kill July 12 & 13: 5 Seconds of Summer – Take My Hand World Tour

5 Seconds of Summer – Take My Hand World Tour July 15 : The Psychedelic Furs – Made of Rain 2022 Tour

: The Psychedelic Furs – Made of Rain 2022 Tour July 22: Sad Summer Festival presented by Journeys feat. Waterparks, Neck Deep, Mayday Parade, State Champs & more

Sad Summer Festival presented by Journeys feat. Waterparks, Neck Deep, Mayday Parade, State Champs & more July 23: ALEXISONFIRE

ALEXISONFIRE July 29: Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine – Outside Problems Tour

Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine – Outside Problems Tour August 4: The Driver Era – Summer Tour 2022

The Driver Era – Summer Tour 2022 August 5: Jason Mraz & Raining Jane – Lalalalivesongs

Jason Mraz & Raining Jane – Lalalalivesongs August 6: Atmosphere and Iration – Sunshine and Summer Nights Tour

Atmosphere and Iration – Sunshine and Summer Nights Tour August 9: Rise Against with The Used

Rise Against with The Used August 11: Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Elvis Costello & The Imposters August 12: Dashboard Confessional & Andrew McMahon in The Wilderness – Hello Gone Days Tour

Dashboard Confessional & Andrew McMahon in The Wilderness – Hello Gone Days Tour August 13: Franz Ferdinand – Hits to The Head Tour

Franz Ferdinand – Hits to The Head Tour August 16: David Gray – White Ladder The 20th Anniversary Tour

David Gray – White Ladder The 20th Anniversary Tour August 17 & 18: Blondie + special guest The Damned – Against The Odds Tour

Blondie + special guest The Damned – Against The Odds Tour August 24 : Slightly Stoopid – Summer Traditions Tours

: Slightly Stoopid – Summer Traditions Tours August 26: Local Natives – Inside An Hourglass Tour

Local Natives – Inside An Hourglass Tour September 1 & 2: Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit September 8 & 9: Mt. Joy - Orange Blood Tour

Mt. Joy - Orange Blood Tour September 22: Jon Pardi - Ain’t Always The Cowboy Tour 2022

courtesy of The Howard Hughes Corporation

Pier 17 has become the ultimate venue to see a concert—not only is it located on a rooftop with views of the East River and the city's twinkling bridges, but Pier 17 has its own awesome amenities concertgoers can easily take advantage of, not to mention other Seaport restaurants down below.

"My first time on The Rooftop at Pier 17 was in 2019 when I took my wife to see Billie Eilish," Jason Isbell said in a statement. "We had such a good experience at the show and I was blown away by the spectacular views, so I was thrilled to be able to perform there myself in 2021. I’m definitely excited to back once again this summer for another pair of shows with our friends Adia Victoria and Bully."

This year, the Rooftop at Pier 17 will introduce a new PATRÓN Patio, a lounge destination featuring PATRÓN Tequila frozen beverages and cocktails on the northeast side of The Rooftop and the Grey Goose Terrace, a private rooftop hideaway with lounge seating, food and specialty cocktails. The Heineken® Green Zone is returning with its own reserved viewing area located in front of the stage with access to dedicated concessions while other Pier 17 Founding Partners—Chase, Lincoln and Pepsi—will have their own activations throughout the season.

Tickets to the Summer Concert Series on The Rooftop at Pier 17, including access to the Heineken® Green Zone and Grey Goose Terrace add-on are now available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com and onsite at the Pier 17 Box Office during operating hours.