More than two dozen free library boxes have been installed in NYC community gardens

Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to expand book access and build community by installing actual library boxes across the world, where people can take a title and leave one for others to take. This summer, the nonprofit The New York Restoration Project (NYRP), which seeks to improve the quality of our public spaces, installed 28 of these book-sharing destinations within New York’s community gardens.

Each box contains at least 10 books donated by the New York Public Library's Tompkins Square branch and others that are part of Scholastic's Read in Color Book Bundle. The latter collection includes works about marginalized communities, touching upon themes like social justice and racism.

"We are so pleased to now have Little Free Libraries in half our gardens throughout New York City. NYRP's mission is to create equitable access to quality green spaces, and we are excited to now incorporate these book-sharing boxes to serve this mission," Lynn B. Kelly, executive director of NYRP, said. "Knowledge is power, and Little Free Libraries will allow New Yorkers from all walks of life to share resources and stories. We are constantly reimagining the potential uses of our NYRP parks and gardens and are now proud to not only provide a place to enjoy a book, but to get one, too!"

Find the newly installed Little Free Libraries across these 28 locations:

Manhattan:

Bronx:

Queens:

Brooklyn:

Staten Island: