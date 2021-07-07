New York
Fluke sashimi at Morgenstern's
Morganstern's Sundae Bar is adding an omakase menu

New York's most intriguing ice cream parlor is going luxe with Dom Perignon Champagne pairings and more

By Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
New York's most intriguing ice cream parlor is going luxe.

Morgenstern’s Finest Ice Cream, home of the ice cream burger, is collaborating with award-winning architect Stephanie Goto on an elevated ice cream-infused omakase menu inspired by the latest releases from Dom Pérignon champagne. If that sounds overwhelming, just wait until you see the limited-run menu. 

Timed to the release of Dom Pérignon Vintage 2003 Plénitude 2 and National Ice Cream Day on July 18, the over-the-top tasting experience reinterprets American and French classics with a Japanese lens. 

The seven-course menu pairing was designed Goto and chef-turned-ice-cream innovator Nick Morgenstern. Special ingredients like uni, wasabi, shisho and squid ink well meld in completely never-seen-before courses that might make this the most unusual omakase in New York City. 

For those not willing to commit to the full seven-course experience, an à la carte menu will feature highlights, like a caviar trompe l’oeil sushi rice ice cream cone paired with a glass Dom Pérignon Vintage 2010, a toro ‘burger’ paired with a glass of Dom Pérignon Rosé Vintage 2006, and a prismatic matcha and red bean sundae paired with Dom Pérignon Plénitude 2 Vintage 2003.

Beginning July 20, the $325 omakase menu will be available once a week, by reservation only, at the Morgenstern’s Sundae Bar on 88 Houston via Resy. The à la carte pairings will be available every Tuesday from 12pm to 10pm, with options starting at $65 for the caviar cone and a glass of Dom Perignon's 2010 vintage.

