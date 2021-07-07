Morganstern's Sundae Bar is adding an omakase menu

[title]
New York's most intriguing ice cream parlor is going luxe.
Morgenstern’s Finest Ice Cream, home of the ice cream burger, is collaborating with award-winning architect Stephanie Goto on an elevated ice cream-infused omakase menu inspired by the latest releases from Dom Pérignon champagne. If that sounds overwhelming, just wait until you see the limited-run menu.
Timed to the release of Dom Pérignon Vintage 2003 Plénitude 2 and National Ice Cream Day on July 18, the over-the-top tasting experience reinterprets American and French classics with a Japanese lens.
The seven-course menu pairing was designed Goto and chef-turned-ice-cream innovator Nick Morgenstern. Special ingredients like uni, wasabi, shisho and squid ink well meld in completely never-seen-before courses that might make this the most unusual omakase in New York City.
For those not willing to commit to the full seven-course experience, an à la carte menu will feature highlights, like a caviar trompe l’oeil sushi rice ice cream cone paired with a glass Dom Pérignon Vintage 2010, a toro ‘burger’ paired with a glass of Dom Pérignon Rosé Vintage 2006, and a prismatic matcha and red bean sundae paired with Dom Pérignon Plénitude 2 Vintage 2003.
Beginning July 20, the $325 omakase menu will be available once a week, by reservation only, at the Morgenstern’s Sundae Bar on 88 Houston via Resy. The à la carte pairings will be available every Tuesday from 12pm to 10pm, with options starting at $65 for the caviar cone and a glass of Dom Perignon's 2010 vintage.