New YorkChange city
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Metrocard
Photograph: Shutterstock

MTA's previously announced 2021 fare hikes are officially postponed

The MTA just made the decision public.

By
Anna Ben Yehuda
Advertising

Since 2009, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has been voting on fare and toll increases every two years. Although strapped for cash and financially crushed by the plummeting ridership caused by COVID-19 and stay-at-home orders, the agency decided to postpone raising fares in 2021 "for several months."

"The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked economic havoc—devastating the MTA's ridership and revenues and bringing them to levels far worse than the Great Depression," MTA Chairman Pat Foye said in an official statement. "It has also hit people of color and low income communities hardest, many of whom are the very same essential workers that have been on the frontlines of this crisis and who are also most dependent on mass transit."

Foye also mentioned hopes to receive federal aid following the election of now-President Joe Biden. Specifically, the Chairman explained that "the MTA has hope for $8 billion in additional pandemic relief and continued federal investment in mass transit in 2021 and beyond."

Although no official decision had been made, CBS reports that the now-postponed fare hikes were set to increase prices by 4%. The outlet also reports that, given that car traffic has only dropped by about 16%, the toll changes on the agency's seven bridges and two tunnels are still expected to rise.

And so, although there aren't that many places to go to these days, keep enjoying your $2.75 subway fare for now. You never know when things might change.

Most popular on Time Out

- New York to resume indoor dining—except NYC
- The Empire State Building will flash a red heartbeat for Covid-19 memorial
- New York is replacing the Port Authority Bus Terminal
- 20 ways to make yourself better this January
- A giant clock in Queens is counting down how long Trump has left in office

Want to know what’s cool in the city before your friends do? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.

Recommended

    Popular on Time Out

      Share the story

      Latest news

        Read next

          Advertising

          Get us in your inbox

          Loading animation
          Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

          By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

          🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

          Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

          Time Out

          About us

          Contact us

          Time Out products

          Time Out magazine

            Site map
            © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.