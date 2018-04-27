Nab a $596 apartment in the East Village through a new housing lottery

The most noteworthy New York City housing lottery in recent memory opened on Friday, making available a collection of incredibly affordable apartments in the East Village. There are a total of 28 units available through the lottery, which is located at 751 East 6th Street, including eight studios that are going for a measly $596 per month. In order to qualify for those sweet, cheap pads, applicants must have an annual income between $22,320 and $29,240.

Another three one-bedrooms are up for grabs at $640, and four more are available at $980. The remaining 15 units range in rent from $1,183 to $2,519 and are designated for applicants who earn roughly 60 percent and 130 percent of the area median income.

The building in question includes a fitness center, roof deck and bike storage, and it's just a stone's throw from John V. Lindsay East River Park. It's also walking distance from the new NYC Ferry stop at Corlears hook on the Lower East Side, which is set to open later this spring. This particular lottery is the best deal we've seen on NYC Housing Connect in Manhattan since March 2017, when another lottery made available 104 apartments in the sprawling new Essex Crossing development on the Lower East Side with rents as low as $519. This one is sure to be competitive—you have until June 26 to apply.

