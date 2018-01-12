  • News
Nab a cheap meal at One World Observatory during NYC Restaurant Week

By Will Gleason Posted: Friday January 12 2018, 5:16pm

Photograph: Courtesy One Dine

If you only make one reservation for NYC Restaurant Week, you might want to make it this one.

A new addition announced this week to the more than 380 restaurants participating in the citywide cheap dining event is One World Observatory's One Dine. That means that from now through Friday, February 9 you can make a reservation for the sky-high restaurant and enjoy a three-course menu for just $29 (lunch) or $42 (dinner). My friends, that is some seriously elevated dining for decidedly street-level prices.

One Dine (the tallest restaurant in the entire Western Hemisphere) is also offering an additional cool perk for all Restaurant Week guests: complimentary admission to One World Observatory. So after your steal of a meal, you can spend a little longer taking in those heart-stopping 360-degree views.

They're basically paying you to take someone on a really impressive date, so reserve a table ASAP before they're all gone.

