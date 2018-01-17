Name a cockroach after your ex for Valentine’s Day at the Bronx Zoo

Searching for the perfect message to send your nemesis or that not-so-special someone? The Bronx Zoo offers an innocent way to get back at your ex or any enemy who’s done you wrong: name a cockroach in their dishonor! Sounds like $15 well-spent, right?

On the flip side, lovebirds who enjoy giving comedic holiday gifts can send the message that “our love is eternal” by naming the hard-to-kill insect after their sweetheart. Bonus: You can add a cute roach-themed pin, chocolates or socks to soften the joke ($50–$75).

These Madagascar hissing cockroaches won't judge you, so whether you’re plotting a romantic gesture or just want to stick it to the loser who ghosted you on Tinder, it will certainly be either a therapeutic gift for you or one that he or she will never forget.

(Gross.) Name your roach here.

