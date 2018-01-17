  • News
Name a cockroach after your ex for Valentine’s Day at the Bronx Zoo

By Jennifer Picht Posted: Wednesday January 17 2018, 4:04pm

Photograph: Courtesy Julie Larsen Maher

Searching for the perfect message to send your nemesis or that not-so-special someone? The Bronx Zoo offers an innocent way to get back at your ex or any enemy who’s done you wrong: name a cockroach in their dishonor! Sounds like $15 well-spent, right? 

On the flip side, lovebirds who enjoy giving comedic holiday gifts can send the message that “our love is eternal” by naming the hard-to-kill insect after their sweetheart. Bonus: You can add a cute roach-themed pin, chocolates or socks to soften the joke ($50–$75).

These Madagascar hissing cockroaches won't judge you, so whether you’re plotting a romantic gesture or just want to stick it to the loser who ghosted you on Tinder, it will certainly be either a therapeutic gift for you or one that he or she will never forget.

Staff writer
By Jennifer Picht

Jennifer is the Things to Do editor at Time Out New York. She is the proud owner of a kangaroo onesie and can recite every line from the film Spice World. Follow her on Twitter at @jenpicht.

