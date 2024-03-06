National Guard members and police officers will start checking people's bags on the subway

Governor Kathy Hochul said she will deploy a force of almost 1,000 people to patrol stations and conduct bag checks underground, following what she said is a spate of recent high-profile crimes on the New York City subway system, including a slashing involving a conductor in Brooklyn last week.

The politician announced the new measures earlier today, specifically noting that 750 members of the New York National Guard will be dispatched underground alongside 250 State Police and MTA staffers.

Hoping to make New Yorkers feel safe again following the “brazen heinous attacks on our subway system,” the Governor has tasked the force to keep weapons from entering the subway system.

“No one heading to their job or to visit family or go to a doctor appointment should worry that the person sitting next to them possesses a deadly weapon,” Hochul said today during a press event.

The announcement follows Mayor Eric Adams’ February decision to send an additional 1,000 officers underground following a 45% spike in crimes back in January.

Hochul's orders are actually part of a larger plan that includes a new law that would allow judges to ban folks convicted of a violent crime from riding NYC trains.

“So basically, if you assault someone on the subways, you won’t be on the subways,” Hochul said. “And a judge will now have the power to make sure that for at least three years they’ll have the ability to keep you off the subways.”

Also on the governor’s agenda is the ability to track repeat offenders with the help of prosecutors and the installation of cameras in train conductors’ control booths.

Although the developments have garnered a lot of comments on social media, the governor’s office has yet to explain exactly when the forces will be deployed and how they will conduct the various checks. Given the alleged uptick in crimes, though, we expect things will move swiftly.