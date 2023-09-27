National Trans Visibility March week 2023: All the events you should know about

The events culminate in a march that kicks off at the Stonewall Inn.

Starting October 16 through 21, the National Trans Visibility March—an organization that advocates for the equality and protection of all transgender, gender nonconforming and non-binary people (TGNCNB) in the United States—and Destination Tomorrow, a nonprofit grassroots agency, are hosting a variety of events across the city to raise awareness for causes that directly affect the TGNCNB community.

Here is a break down of everything you can expect:

Monday, October 16 at 7:30pm: NTVM Opening Celebration

Destination Tomorrow headquarters, 452 East 149th Street, 3rd floor, Bronx

The event will kick off the long list of happenings, bringing attention to all the sorts of issues that will be discussed throughout the week.

Tuesday, October 17 at 7:30pm: TD Bank Trans Action Night

TD Bank offices, 1 Vanderbilt Avenue, 21st floor, Manhattan

The night at the TD Bank Offices will focus on three main themes: financial empowerment, healthcare and career development.

Wednesday, October 18 at 7:30pm: Our Voice, Our Vote

Destination Tomorrow headquarters, 452 East 149th Street, 3rd floor, Bronx

A joint effort between the New York Transgender Advocacy Group and Rock the Vote, the evening will consist of a Trans Ball and a national voters registration event.

Thursday, October 19 at 11:30 NTVM Empowerment Service

Riverside Church, 490 Riverside Drive, Manhattan

Held at the Riverside Church, the experience will focus on "Changing the Narrative Through Faith in Action."

Friday, October 20 at 5pm: 5th annual National Trans Visibility March Torch Awards red carpet and program

TD Bank offices, 1 Vanderbilt Avenue, 21st Floor

At the 5th annual Torch Awards, 11 trans and non-binary individuals and allies will be honored for the impact that their work has had on the community. Tickets to the event, which will be streamed live online, are available for purchase right here.

Saturday, October 21 from noon to 2pm: 2023 National Trans Visibility March Rally and March

Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street

The main focus of NTVM Week, the rally will feature a ton of speakers as it kicks off the march that ends with honors and commemoration at Chelsea Piers.