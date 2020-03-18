Need recipe inspiration? Indie bookstores are delivering cookbooks

We're all spending more time at home right now, which means we're cooking more to complement any delivery orders we've placed to patronize struggling restaurants. But for those of us looking to spruce up our repertoire of recipes or even those learning how to cook for the first time, there are countless cookbooks to turn to for inspiration.

Book festivals have been canceled and public libraries across NYC have closed. But small independent bookstores are coming up with creative remedies to get voracious readers the content they’re craving. Indie bookstores, already on the precipice of collapse in the race against Amazon, are particularly hurting these days. If you’re looking to stock up on cookbooks or other restaurant-related reads, here’s where we suggest you order delivery from (or try contactless pick-up). Many of the bookstores are still figuring out what works in these unprecedented times. If you don't see something listed on their site, we recommend calling the individual book shops, as many are scrambling to list their inventory online.

Archestratus: You can order in advance for curbside pick-up as well as for national delivery. You can also tap on the window, and they will take orders that way as well. There's also prepared food to go—such as meatballs and focaccia—straight from their in-house Sicilian café. More books will be added soon to their website.

The Lit Bar: You can order in advance for curbside pick-up as well as for national delivery. You can also tap on the window, and they will take orders that way as well.

Word Bookstore: You can order in advance for curbside pick-up as well as for national delivery. You can also tap on the window, and they will take orders that way as well.

Three Lives & Company: Email or call to place an order for curbside pick-up (you won't be able to enter the store but you can tap on the window to place an order in person). Local delivery in the West Village and shipments via UPS nationwide is another option.

Bonnie Slotnick Cookbooks: appointment-only browsing and shipping nationally.

Books are Magic: shipping nationally.

Book Club Bar: There's a pick-up window, and they're shipping nationally. You can also tap on the window, and they will take orders that way as well. They are also currently offering to-go coffee.

McNally Jackson: shipping nationally.

Omnivore Books: A favorite Bay Area cookbook shop, they are shipping nationwide.

Topos Bookstore Cafe: In the process of setting up delivery: what that looks like and whether there are food-related texts available remains to be seen. Check back soon.

Greenlight Bookstore: Curbside pick-up and shipping nationally.

Astoria Bookshop: Curbside pick-up and shipping nationally.

Book Culture: Curbside pick-up and shipping nationally.

Rizzoli Bookstore: Local delivery in NYC.

West Sider Books: Delivery via phone.

Updates to follow. Bookshop.org is another way to search for your favorite cookbooks from independently-owned stores and has a nationwide selection, in case what you're looking for is out of stock. Also check out Indie Bound to locate a bookstore in your area.