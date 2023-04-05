New York
Neil Patrick Harris
Photograph: Shutterstock

Neil Patrick Harris will guest-star on ‘Peter Pan Goes Wrong’ on Broadway

Catch the Tony Award-winning actor in multiple roles.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Broadway royalty and overall Hollywood fixture Neil Patrick Harris will take on many different roles on when joining the cast of Peter Pan Goes Wrong at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre for a limited time later this month.

Starting Tuesday, April 11 through Sunday, April 30, Harris will play Francis, a member of the Cornley Drama Society that portrays the show's narrator and a bunch of other parts on the show. Note that the actor will not appear on stage during the April 21 show and the April 22 matinee performance.

“I'm a massive fan of Team Mischief and physical comedy in general, so I jumped (fell?) at the chance to join their genius on stage, said the 49-year-old actor about his guest starring in an official statement. “That said, the role of the Narrator mostly sits in a chair and reads a book, so apparently no rehearsals are required. I guess that's fine... what could possibly go wrong?”

Harris is just the first of a number of special guest stars that the Broadway production has promised will appear every so often during the run of the show. No word yet on who, or when, is part of that roster just yet—but it's safe to say that their very first pick is a solid one.

In addition to his Emmy Award winning work on Glee, Harris took on the role of Hedwig in the Broadway rendition of Hedwig and The Angry Inch, a part that earned him a Tony Award in 2014.

We're sure Harris will only add spirit to an already lively show.

