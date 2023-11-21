New York’s scent isn’t necessarily a bragging point, but this season, Fifth Avenue may actually be worth sniffing. That is, a luxe fragrance company has added a seasonal scent to Midtown East this winter.

Nest New York is partnering with the Fifth Avenue Association to scent an iconic stretch of Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue, from 46th Street up to 61st Street for the holiday shopping season. And no, it's not with scented trash bags to line the sidewalks of New York's stinkiest borough. The project is a bit more elevated for the luxury shopping district.

Nest’s signature holiday scent is being dispersed through 50 tree displays lining Fifth Avenue, meaning that the approximately 10 million guests walking up and down the famous 15 blocks past St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Saks Fifth Avenue, Bergdorf Goodman and Central Park can inhale and relax. State-of-the-art, cold mist aroma diffusers up and down Fifth Ave, will fill the air with the luxe scent.

Photograph: By Eugene Gologursky

“Innovative brand collaborations are central to The Fifth Avenue Association’s mission to make every visit to our corridor elegant and exceptional,” said Marie Boster, the president of the Fifth Avenue Association. “Fifth Avenue is the premier home of holiday magic in New York City and attracts visitors far and wide to take in the sights and sounds and, this year, the wonderful scent of Nest Holiday.”

This is the first activation of its kind for Nest New York. It may also make shoppers a little more enticed to buy the $48 Nest New York Holiday Classic Candle, which has the same signature scent as the Fifth Avenue tree display. It soon may be one of those smells that every New Yorker recognizes.

Bergdorf Goodman has also partnered with Nest for a first-of-its-kind retail collaboration with a holiday-branded cart outside of Bergdorf Goodman on the weekends and a Holiday-themed express elevator to the home floor, where Nest’s complete collection is sold.