Fifth Avenue will be closed to all car traffic next month

Following the success of the initiative last year, city officials have just announced that, once again, Fifth Avenue will be closed to all car traffic for a few weekends in December of this year, the town's own way to celebrate the holidays.

The 2023 Open Streets program, which, last year, drove $3 million in spending to businesses in the area, will expand by about 25% next month, shutting down traffic on Fifth Avenue from 48th Street to 59th Street.

“Open Streets are good for people and good for business, and we can’t wait to bring back the iconic Fifth Avenue Open Street this holiday season—bigger and better than ever,” said Mayor Eric Adams in an official statement. I felt the energy walking down the middle of Fifth Avenue last year—it was electric. And as we get excited for more of the same this December, we’re moving full speed ahead on permanently reimagining Fifth Avenue, so people can have this incredible experience every day of the year.”

Whether the iconic street will ever go car-free permanently is yet to be seen, but we'll get a preview of what that would feel like on December 3, 10 and 17 from noon through 6pm, when the avenue will only be accessible by pedestrians.

According to a press release, on the designated Sundays, the areas will also be filled with food and drink vendors while featuring various performances.

In addition to the Fifth Avenue corridor, Open Streets will include the areas around Rockefeller Center and Radio City Music Hall—major tourist magnets during the holiday season.

According to NBC New York, 49th Street and 50th Street between Fifth Avenue and Sixth Avenue will be open to pedestrians only every day between 11am and midnight starting November 29 through January of 2024. 'Tis is truly the season to explore the city in all of its glory by foot.

