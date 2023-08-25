Neue Galerie is reopening with discounted admission to see great art

After a three-month closure for construction, the resplendent Neue Galerie New York will reopen on September 1 with discounted admission.

This elegant Upper East Side gallery focuses on early 20th-century Austrian and German art and design. Reduced admission for entry to the Klimt Gallery will run from September 1 through October 2. Then, the Neue Galerie’s next special exhibition will debut on October 5 called “Max Beckmann: The Formative Years, 1915-1925.”

While the building won’t necessarily look any different, the behind-the-wall upgrades over the summer were intended to promote sustainability and improve the visitor experience, museum officials tell Time Out New York.

Photograph: Courtesy of Neue Galerie New York

During the first month of reopening, visitors can see "Austrian Masterworks from the Neue Galerie" at a discounted rate. Admission will cost $10/adult (rather than the usual $25); seniors, students, educators and visitors with disabilities can visit for $8/person. During the month of reduced admission, select second-floor galleries will be open, featuring "Austrian Masterworks from the Neue Galerie." Gustav Klimt’s famed Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I will be on view. Walk-ins are welcome, as timed ticketing is not currently available.

Some of the artists featured at Neue Galerie include Gustav Klimt, Egon Schiele, Oskar Kokoschka, Alfred Kubin, Ernst Ludwig Kirchner, Karl Schmidt-Rottluff, Emil Nolde, Vasily Kandinsky, Franz Marc, Gabriele Münter, Max Beckmann, Otto Dix, Christian Schad, George Grosz, and Paul Klee, among others. The museum collection also includes prominent examples of design by Otto Wagner, Adolf Loos, Josef Hoffmann, Koloman Moser, Dagobert Peche, Marcel Breuer, Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, and Marianne Brandt.

Max Beckmann, Paris Society, 1925/1931/1947, oil on canvas. Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, New York. Photo: Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation / Art Resource, NY. © 2023 Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York

The gallery's newest show, "Max Beckmann: The Formative Years, 1915-1925," will open on October 5 and run through January 15, 2024. The exhibition, set in the decade following World War I, focuses on the shift in the artist's style from his Impressionistic origins to the Neue Sachlichkeit (New Objectivity) that defined his later work.

Photograph: Courtesy of Neue Galerie New York

About Neue Galerie

The building was constructed in 1914 and was designed by the architectural firm of Carrère & Hastings, which also designed New York Public Library. It was first commissioned as a house by industrialist William Starr Miller, who then sold it to Grace Vanderbilt. After her death in the early 1950s, the building was used as an office until businessman Ronald S. Lauder and art dealer Serge Sabarsky purchased it in 1994, eventually opening Neue Galerie in 2001.

With its original marble and ornate details, it's a designated landmark known as one of the most distinguished buildings ever erected on Fifth Avenue.

Nowadays the historic museum focuses on artists associated with the Vienna Secession, the Wiener Werkstätte, Austrian and German Expressionism, including the Blaue Reiter and Brücke, the Neue Sachlichkeit movement, and the Bauhaus.

In addition, it houses a bookstore and design shop, as well as Café Sabarsky, with authentic Viennese coffee and Apfelstrudel served mit Schlag.