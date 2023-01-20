New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
JetBlue flight
Photograph: Shutterstock

New daytime flights from New York to London are launching this spring

JetBlue will start operating the flights this March.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

Already the only United States airline to serve both of London's main airports, Gatwick and Heathrow, JetBlue has just announced the launch of a new flight from John. F Kennedy International Airport to Heathrow.

Beginning March 25, the carrier will operate a plane leaving New York at 8:30am local time and arriving in London at 8:45pm local time. The westbound service, from London to New York, will depart Europe at 8:25am and reach its American destination by 11:40am.

The new offering is an exciting one considering that, traditionally, eastbound transatlantic flights happen overnight. Folks boarding JetBlue's Airbus A321LR will actually get to spend the wee hours in London when opting for the new route, as opposed to landing at the destination feeling groggy after a red-eye.

Interested travelers can already purchase tickets for the daytime flights on JetBlue's website

"JetBlue's multi-airport approach in London, with diversified flying at two of the U.K.’s busiest airports, has already allowed the airline to grow a meaningful customer base of loyal transatlantic fliers and build valuable relationships with key teams at both airports," the airline said in an official statement. 

To note: the new route forced JetBlue to drop one of its previously running flights between JFK and Gatwick. That being said, the airline will still operate a total of three daily trips between the destinations.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

      The best things in life are free.

      Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!