Another day, another change to midtown that makes us maybe like that oft-dreaded neighborhood a little more?

Manhattan West, a new mixed-use development spanning eight acres near Hudson Yards, opened today, adding dining, entertainment, luxury residences, retail and—a blast from the past—office space to Midtown West

Designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, the complex developed by Brookfield Properties is centered around a 2.5-acre pedestrian plaza with lush gardens and public seating. The plaza will host free public arts and events and be surrounded by experiential retail and culinary concepts for open-air shopping and dining.

Opening tenants include Black Fox Coffee, a Peloton store and studio, New Stand (that's a newsstand, but contemporary), The NHL Shop, menswear store Rothmans, Starbucks, Whole Foods and many more.

Food lovers will likely head to Manhattan West for the chef-led restaurants, like Ci Siamo, led by Chef Hilary Sterling and operated by Danny Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group. The Italian-influenced restaurant will center around live-fire cooking. Daily Provisions, Meter's all-day cafe, was the first to open at Manhattan West, and will soon be joined by Citizens New York, Umami Burger, Krispy Rice and more fast-casual and sit-down concepts. The newly opened Zou Zou’s by Quality Branded helmed by Chefs Madeline Sperling and Juliana Latif offers an Eastern Mediterranean menu.

Brookfield Properties New Stand at Manhattan West

"We've been eagerly anticipating the debut of Manhattan West - a key to unlocking and bridging the West Side’s potential as a destination neighborhood," said Danny Meyer. "The opening represents a pivotal moment of our city’s revival and gives us good reason to celebrate. USHG is proud to be part of this ever-evolving, hospitality-forward project that we know will continue to take shape alongside the city."

Opening in October will be Midnight Theater, a variety venue that will book magic, music, comedy, Broadway and more acts. It will also be a be home to a fusion restaurant, Hidden Leaf, for a dinner-and-show experience.

Ready to move in? The Eugene is Manhattan West's 62- story luxury residential tower, with studios starting at $4100 (net rent). Temporary guests can check into Pendry Hotel, which has reservations available in October and onward.