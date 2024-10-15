If you've spent the holiday season in New York City before, then you've definitely stumbled upon Urbanspace's emblematic holiday markets, which include beloved locations across Union Square, Bryant Park and Columbus Circle.

For the first time, Urbanspace is collaborating with the Macy's Herald Square flagship store to create one huge new holiday market that will include over 150 vendors across two distinct spaces.

The new destination, which will be known as Macy's Holiday Square, will host a wide selection of vendors on the mezzanine level of the iconic Macy's flagship, plus specialty holiday vendors across every floor of the massive department store, which means you'll be able to shop for some holiday trinkets and goodies at any point during your visit.

After the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Urbanspace will expand the market in the plaza outside the department store. Visitors can expect the type of things you'd see at other Urbanspace markets, think handcrafted gifts, artisanal products and holiday foods across two city blocks.

Some notable vendors of the Macy's Holiday Square, which opens on November 1, will include a stall that sells art pieces by singer songwriter Nadia Ackerman; Natural OliveWood, a family-owned business that handcrafts kitchenware from olive trees; and No Chewing Allowed, a brand that sells coveted fine truffles and hot chocolate.

Highlights of the outdoor Herald Holiday Market, which will open on December 6, include Gnocchi on 9th, an iconic gnocchi stand that serves the beloved Italian dish in to-go containers; Sabyloo, for dog-themed socks, ornaments, umbrellas and more; and Wacky Wonderworks, a brand that sells creative mechanical puzzles crafted from laser cut birch plywood.

Here are the dates for all of the upcoming Urbanspace holiday markets to bookmark:

Holiday Shops by Urbanspace at Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park (October 25-January 5)

Macy’s Holiday Square by Urbanspace (November 1-January 3)

Urbanspace Union Square Holiday Market (November 14-December 24)

Urbanspace Columbus Circle Holiday Market (December 3-31)

Urbanspace Herald Holiday Market (December 6-January 3)

For more information on the Urbanspace markets, including a list of vendors, visit the official website.