Trees are slowly turning amber and gold, jackets are coming out from the back of the closet and the air has a certain chill. Yes, fall is finally here. Appropriate for the season, Time Out Market New York has rolled out a full fall cocktail menu set to get you in the spirit. Plus, a few of our vendors are getting in on the spirited season with their own concoctions. Grab a drink from either bar, and if the weather’s still right, take to the rooftop patio to soak up the last rays of the season.

Drinks to try

1. Frosty Jack

Photograph: Noah Fecks | Frosty Jack

While Jack Frost will soon be nipping at our toes, Frosty Jack will be nipping at our taste buds. Made with Planteray 3 Star Rum, this cocktail gets its wintry hue from a shot of blue Curacao. Coconut flakes rimmed on the glass and sprinkled on top bring all the snowy vibes.

2. Cherry Orchard

Walk through the orchard fields without leaving the city by ordering the Cherry Orchard. The market’s cocktail of the month features a blend of vodka and pamplemousse, finished with a dash of black cherry liquor. Remember—this cocktail is only available this month, so sip it while you can.

3. Winter Sangria

Photograph: Noah Fecks | Winter Sangria

When is the best time to have sangria? With the Winter Sangria, any time. Infused with mulled spice, this red wine sipper brings all the fall feels, livened with a dash of orange liqueur, lemon and lime.

4. Hagave Lemonade

Not imbibing this season? No problem. The bar has whipped up a few spirit-free sippers so that all can enjoy. Take the Hagave Lemonade. Stirred with spiced nectar for those subtle fall flavors, the drink is lifted with a splash of club soda.

5. Ice Cream Hot Chocolate

The ultimate hot chocolate is back at Time Out Market. Sugar Hill Creamery’s Ice Cream Hot Chocolate starts simple enough, first with a base of housemade vanilla ice cream and chocolate. Transporting us to the outdoor campfire, the drink is topped with a swirl of marshmallow fluff that is torched a golden brown. But if only ice cream is calling, check out the Sweet Potato Latte Soft with sweet potato caramel and a graham cracker crumble.