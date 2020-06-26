New interactive map shows all the open restaurants in NYC

Things are changing fast in our city. Almost a week into Phase 2 of the reopening plan, many are flocking to the their favorite restaurants that are now permitted to operate with outdoor dining. Though we have our own curated guides to finding the best outdoor restaurant options right now, New York City's own Department of Transportation has put together a super user-friendly, constantly updated map to be able to find restaurants near you that are currently open for business. This is especially handy, considering that while restaurants are currently permitted to operate with outside service, not all feel comfortable enough to open yet as they weigh a number of issues, including potentially putting their staff or customers at risk of exposure in the name of just serving up fries or the possibility of closing again if there's a spike in people getting sick, as has been the case in some states. It can be hard to keep track of who is doing what and when.

With this new interactive page, you can search by name of restaurant, borough and zip code, as well even check out whether your desired spot is serving alcohol. At the time of publication, a graph on the page demonstrates that, currently, there are 266 open restaurants in the Bronx, 1,400 in Brooklyn, 2,800 in Manhattan, 1,100 in Queens and 112 in Staten Island. If it interests you, you can even find out when spots applied for their outdoor license. And of course, businesses interested in applying for their own permits for outdoor dining can also find information on the site as well (at Mayor Bill de Blasio's press conference this morning, it was announced that at least 5,500 restaurants had applied for permits so far).

And with Phase 3 coming up fast (some say too fast) to include the move into indoor dining—perhaps as early as July 6th—this new map will especially come in handy to have in your pocket.

