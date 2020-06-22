Everything you need to know about Phase 3 reopening plans in NYC

New Yorkers are finally seeing a slight return to normalcy as the city re-opens restaurants for outdoor dining and retail stores for in-store shopping. Some of us are even returning to the office.

But what's next in our re-opening plan?

When can we begin Phase 3?

The New York Forward Plan establishes a minimum of two-week intervals between a region's transition from one phase to the next. If all goes according to plan, we could see Phase 3 begin as early as July 6.

New York State has been monitoring whether New York City meets seven health-related benchmarks. Basically, hospitalization and infection data must not show that more people are being infected with the virus than hospitals can handle. If those markers remain in check, as they are right now, and international experts determine its best to move forward, then NYC will continue though the reopening plan.

What will open?

Unlike Phase 2, where a lot of businesses returned, only two categories are set to return under Phase 3: restaurants/food services and personal care.

Unrelated to Phase 3, the city's public libraries will also open around the same time, but with a different model in place until it's safe to resume normal functions.

Can we dine inside like we used to?

Not exactly. While we will be able to eat inside a restaurant, it won't be back to normal. The state's health and safety guidelines will still be in place, such as reducing the indoor capacity to no more than 50%, keeping tables and people separated by six feet, and requiring that everyone where face masks at all times, regardless of distance. So while we can go out to eat, the wait may be longer than usual since there will be fewer tables available.

Here's how New York City restaurants opened for Phase 2.

What constitutes personal care?

It applies to non-hair-related personal care services, including tattoo and piercing facilities, appearance enhancement practitioners, massage therapy, spas, cosmetology, nail specialty, UV and non-UV tanning, or waxing.

So you can finally get that tattoo you've been thinking about all of quarantine!

What is still closed?

Movie theaters, Broadway, amusement parks like Coney Island's Luna Park, and other arts-related institutions like museums, gyms, event venues and colleges and universities. These are slated to reopen in Phase 4.

Do we still have to wear a mask? What about social distancing?

Yes, and each business has guidance by the state that it must follow, including keeping occupancy in office buildings at 50 percent, doing daily health screenings of its employees, requiring everyone to wear masks or provide barriers if six feet cannot be maintained between people, putting up signs and distance markers, limiting in-person meetings and refraining from the communal sharing of food and drinks in larger areas. So that free pizza? It's gone for now.

How will public transportation work? Is the city still going to clean the subway?

The MTA's subway and buses have been back to full service since Phase 1 started. You can expect to catch a train as you used to, however, there are new protocols in place:

The subway will remain closed overnight between the hours of 1am and 5am for cleaning. Crews will "remove trash, clean spills and biohazards, spot-clean seats, floors, and other surfaces, and disinfect common touch points." Stations, especially end-of-the-line terminals, are being cleaned throughout the day; trains will be cleaned overnight at subway yards.

It’s mandatory to wear a mask while in the station and on the train. If you forget to bring a mask, one will be provided to you for free as will small bottles of hand sanitizer.

Yellow floor decals in the shape of footprints have been installed to mark the optimal space for social distancing along with other signage (also in yellow) reminding you to wear a mask and take other precautions.

On buses, rear door entry and exiting is still in place, which means you will get to effectively ride local buses for free. Riders on Select Bus Service, however, still must pay at curbside fare-boxes.

As with the subway, wearing a mask while riding the bus is mandatory, and vehicles are being regularly cleaned and disinfected.

You can read more about what to expect on public transportation here.

When will NYC be fully back open?

It could be open by July 20 if experts deem New York City safe enough and there are two weeks between each phase going forward, but do not be surprised that not everything is back up and running.

Broadway said it won't return until September, the Metropolitan Museum of Art is eyeing an August reopening, and other cultural institutions including the Met Opera and the NYC Ballet have announced that their fall seasons are canceled.

The city's stores, restaurants, bars and shows have taken a big hit, so some will not return, including Gem Spa, Nishi, Gotham Bar & Grill.

