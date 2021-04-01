New outdoor market Hester Flea is opening on the Lower East Side in a couple of weeks

Outdoor market season is upon us: Brooklyn Flea and Chelsea Flea are returning this weekend while a brand spanking new outdoor destination, Hester Flea, will officially be landing at 26 Essex Street in mid-April.

Photograph: Courtesy of Hester Flea

The latter effort is actually going to take over the space previously occupied by the popular Hester Street Fair, which couldn't renew its contract with the Seward Park Co-Op. As a result, outdoor-market operator Smorgasburg, which also handles Brooklyn and Chelsea Flea, was asked to take over the space.

As of now, the new destination will be open on Saturdays at 50% capacity from 11am to 6pm. Starting May or June, Sundays will be added to the schedule. The market is going to run through the Christmas/Hanukkah holiday season.

New Yorkers can expect to browse through offerings by 20 to 25 vendors, including antiques sellers, furniture gurus, jewelry purveyors and vintage clothing experts. Yes, there will be food offerings as well, but no information about who will set up shop here has yet been released.

We should note that the departing of the 10-year-old Hester Street Fair hasn't been entirely drama free. After the lease termination announcement just last month, a slew of supporters rallied around the fair and put out an online petition to save the market. Although over 6,280 people have already signed it, the decision to replace it with Hester Flea is now official.

