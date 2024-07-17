Airport terminals typically evoke feelings of stress, from almost missing your check-in window to attempting to get through baggage claim as quickly as possible so you can finally enjoy a $30 slice of pizza at your gate. But John F. Kennedy’s Terminal 6 will transform the experience as we know it.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, alongside JFK Millenium Partners, announced that 18 artists will debut new public art commissions when the terminal opens to passengers in 2026. The artists hail from seven different countries, with 10 currently living in New York. The art program is led by the Public Art Fund and will feature sculpture work, suspended installations, glass mosaic floor medallions and wall works.

Recommended: JFK airport now has the largest Delta lounge in the world — here’s what it’s like

These permanent commissions aim to capture and produce the spirit of New York.

“These remarkable artists will bring the unique spirit of our region to the new JFK Terminal 6, welcoming international visitors and locals alike,” said Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole. “We applaud the creative vision of these talented artists and look forward to seeing their creative works transform the terminal.”

The Port Authority has already transformed terminals at the new LaGuardia Airport and Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport through public artwork and new operational technology. Their goal is to create a world-class passenger experience for those passing through or touching down in New York and New Jersey. JFK is next on their list, and Terminal 6 is vital to their plans. Not only will they upgrade world-class gateways and install a new ground transportation center, but by filling Terminal 6 with public art, they hope to make the terminal a destination in and of itself.

Photograph: Courtesy of JFK Millennium Partners

"Art takes a starring role at the new Terminal 6. Walls, floors, ceilings and volumes will all be enriched with architecturally integrated, site-specific commissions by some of the most extraordinary artists of our time,” said Nicholas Baume, artistic & executive director of Public Art Fund. “Like Terminal 6 and New York itself, the reach of the art program is global, featuring artists from near and far, from groundbreaking, emerging voices to senior, celebrated figures.”