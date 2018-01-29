  • News
New study shows the best time of year to rent an apartment in NYC

By Will Gleason Posted: Monday January 29 2018, 2:17pm

Courtesy CC/Flickr/John Piekos

It turns out, the best time to find a cheap apartment in New York isn’t “when you least expect it” or “when you need it the most.” It's February.

According to a new study released this week by real estate site RentHop, that chilly, romantically disappointing time of year is when rental prices in the city are at their lowest. In fact, the month you sign a lease here actually does seem to make a difference. New York has the largest seasonality of one-bedroom prices (a 5.4 percent difference) of the top 10 largest cities in the country.

So if you're about to sign a lease, maybe wait a week!

Across all ten cities included in the study, the least expensive months tended to fall between December and March, while the pricier months to sign a lease were between May and October. You can check out the full breakdown below.

Finally. Something good to say about February.

 

