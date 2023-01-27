New York
Timeout

snow nyc central park
Photograph: @n_cunningham7

NYC events in February 2023

The best NYC events in February 2023 range from Valentine's Day dates to epic winter fun

Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Shaye Weaver
Written by
Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Contributor
Shaye Weaver
In the winter doldrums of February in NYC, after a money-sucking December and a resolution-filled January, it’s time to double down and really enjoy the winter with the best NYC events in February.

Our event calendar includes some of the best things to do in winter as well as some epic Valentine’s Day events. This month is also a good excuse to take advantage of our winter getaways list, so plan your escape from the city and keep your fingers crossed for a little bit of snow to add to the winter wonderland aesthetic.

RECOMMENDED: Full NYC events calendar

Featured events in February 2023

NYC Restaurant Week
Photograph: Courtesy of Nathan Rawlinson

1. NYC Restaurant Week

  • Restaurants

The twice-annual discount dining event NYC Restaurant Week offers cheap dining deals at hundreds of restaurants in New York through February 12. From trendy newcomers to fine-dining standbys, the event draws bargain-hunting New Yorkers to try out new restaurants and revisit old favorites serving cheap eats. 

Read more
The Orchid Show
Photograph: By Gesi Schilling | Landscape artist Lily Kwong

5. The Orchid Show

  • Things to do
  • Exhibitions

The Orchid Show at The New York Botanical Garden this year will explore the healing power of the natural world through dynamic designs by landscape artist Lily Kwong.

Your ticket will get you daytime access to The Orchid Show, plus all the rest of NYBG's outdoor gardens and collections. If you want to visit after dark, check out Orchid Nights where you can admire the flowers under the twinkling lights of the conservatory with music in the background and a cocktail in hand.

NYBG’s Orchid show runs from February 18 through April 23, 2023.

Read more
"Hip-Hop: Conscious, Unconscious" at Fotografiska
Photograph: By Janette Beckman | Salt n Pepa Lower East Side NYC (1986) / Courtesy of Fotografiska New York and copyright of the artist

6. "Hip-Hop: Conscious, Unconscious" at Fotografiska

  • Art
  • Art

The hip-hop we know today—the kind that sells out arenas, racks up Grammy awards and gets major radio airtime—grew from DJing and breakdancing in New York City. 

A new exhibition at Fotografiska, the photography museum in the Flatiron District, traces the genre’s evolution from its early days to today through 200 powerful photos by 57 photographers. "Hip-Hop: Conscious, Unconscious" runs through May 21 celebrating hip-hop as the influential genre turns 50 years old.

Read more
Governors Island Arts’ Winter Ice Sculpture Show
Photograph: By Julienne Schaer / Courtesy of Governors Island Winter Village

7. Governors Island Arts’ Winter Ice Sculpture Show

  • Things to do
  • Events & Festivals

There's a super cool (literally) ice sculpture show coming to Governors Island in February where artists will create icy masterpieces on Saturday, February 18. 

During the Governors Island Arts’ Winter Ice Sculpture Show, visitors can watch live ice carving, but that's just the tip of the iceberg. There will also be music, warm drinks and a chance to vote on their favorite for the "People's Choice Award" sculpture. The art will remain on view on Governors Island until it melts.

While you're at Governors Island, don't miss the rest of the wintry fun at the Winter Village. You can glide along a 7,500-square-foot skating rink, warm up by fire pits, rent sleds, and order some fish-and-chips or vegan chili.

Read more
The Polar Lounge at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge
Photograph: courtesy of 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge

8. The Polar Lounge at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge

  • Bars
  • Brooklyn Heights

Lean into winter by heading up to this super cool spot in Dumbo called the Polar Lounge.

Harriet’s Rooftop on the 10th floor of 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge has transformed into a winter oasis with a glacial landscape of carved ice sofas, stools and tables by Okamoto Studio and a menu of cocktails served in ice glasses. It's only made cooler by incredible views of the Manhattan skyline and the Brooklyn and Manhattan Bridges. Since the lounge is on the rooftop in the dead of winter, 1 Hotels partnered with Moose Knuckles to provide luxury coats for visitors to borrow for their time outside. 

It's open through February 26. Book here.

Read more
Buy ticket
Winter Jam
Photograph: Daniel Avila / NYC Parks

9. Winter Jam

  • Things to do

Ski, sled and even marvel at live ice sculpting at Winter Jam, the annual winter sports festival in Central Park, happening this year on Saturday, February 4 between 11am and 3pm at Rumsey playfield. 

Don't worry about snow not falling by then: upstate ski destination Gore Mountain provides all the fresh powder little New York ski bunnies could ever want (minus the slushy sidewalks the next day!)

The urban winter wonderland is always a fun time for the whole family and, since you'll be in the area anyway, spend the rest of the day tackling the best things to do in Central Park—no matter the season.

Read more
Kings Theatre Historic Tours
Photograph: Wendy George

12. Kings Theatre Historic Tours

  • Things to do
  • Flatbush

Kings Theatre, the legendary theatre in Flatbush, Brooklyn, is re-launching historic tours of its opulent space this month.

During the 75-minute tour, you'll discover historical and architectural highlights, beginning in the majestic grand lobby from 1929. You'll also be ushered through ornate speakeasy lounges and both levels of the 3,055-seat auditorium and see the baroque stylings of this opulent theatre, the “Queen of Kings,” the Robert Morgan Wonder Organ and gaining insight into the daily workings of the theatre.

There are a total of three tours on the schedule as of now: February 18 at 1pm, March 11 at 1pm and, for the first time ever, a weekday option on March 21 at 7pm. You can purchase your ticket right here.

Read more
Buy ticket
Snubbed: Great Movies, No Nominations
Photograph: Courtesy of Museum of the Moving Image | "The Big Sleep"

13. Snubbed: Great Movies, No Nominations

  • Movies

Looking back, it's hard to imagine that some of the films we now consider canonical didn't get much love during their era. Now, with a nod to the film awards season, Museum of the Moving Image is giving the films their due with "Snubbed: Great Movies, No Nominations." The screening series, which runs through March 12, features 24 American films that received no Academy Award nominations despite acclaim or long-lasting cultural impact.

Some of these were regarded as appalling snubs at the time, and in some cases, the lack of recognition has lingered. But many of these films are considered classics or have aged pretty well. Other snubs exposed moments of inequity, prejudice and injustice. Films include Charlie Chaplin’s City Lights, Leo McCarey’s Make Way for Tomorrow, Hal Ashby’s Harold and Maude, Martin Scorsese’s The King of Comedy, Robert Altman’s The Long Goodbye, David Lynch’s Inland Empire, Spike Lee’s Crooklyn and more.

Read more
Buy ticket
Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company presents Year of the Water Rabbit
Photograph: Courtesy of Anthony Alverez

14. Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company presents Year of the Water Rabbit

  • Dance

A Queens tradition for more than a decade, Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company returns to Kupferberg Center with a spectacular performance to welcome the coming of the Spring of 2023, the Year of the Water Rabbit. The performance on Sunday, February 5 combines traditional Chinese celebration with modern flair.

This year, to honor the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop, the Company will present a new Lion dance with hip hop rhythm. The new work is a collaborative effort from Company’s Director of New and Contemporary Dance, PeiJu Chien-Pott, assisted by H+ | The Hip-Hop Dance Conservatory’s Yvonne H. Chow, Lion Dance Master Henry Lee, and Hip-Hop legends Kwikstep and Rokafella.

The Company will also peform the festive "YungGe" (Harvest Song) from northern China, a beautiful and elegant "Peacock Dance" from the Southern Yunnan Province, a powerful martial art solo "Spear Dance" and the perennial favorite, the majestic "Dragon Dance." The Chinese Music Ensemble of New York will present two instrumental pieces, a Pipa Solo and an ensemble featuring Erhu (two string violin), Pipa (Lute) and Dizi (bamboo flute).

Read more
Lunar New Year at Hudson Yards
Photograph: Courtesy of The Shops at Hudson Yards

15. Lunar New Year at Hudson Yards

  • Things to do

See traditional lion dances and ribbon twirling in this event series hosted at The Shops at Hudson Yards in partnership with the New York Chinese Cultural Center. Performances will be held every Saturday through February 6. A trail of decor, including lanterns, wreaths, and more will greet you inside the mall. 

If you spend $188 or more on the same day, anywhere inside The Shops & Restaurants, you'll score a complimentary gift of bamboo chopsticks in a silk sleeve at the Concierge Desk on Level 1.

Read more
Buy ticket
Brooklyn Pop-Up Artisan Markets
Photograph: Courtesy of Brooklyn Pop-Up

17. Brooklyn Pop-Up Artisan Markets

  • Shopping
  • Markets and fairs

Shop local from 40 vendors/makers at the Brooklyn Pop-Up Artisan Markets coming to the Brooklyn Museum this winter. Market dates are as follows: Saturday, February 4; Sunday, February 12; Saturday, March 4; and Sunday, March 12.

The Saturday, February 4 event will celebrate Black History Month by spotlighting only Black-owned artisan businesses. The Saturday, March 4 event will celebrate Women's History Month with a focus on women-owned businesses.

Read more
Buy ticket
New York City Ballet Winter 2023
Photograph: Courtesy Paul Kolnik

18. New York City Ballet Winter 2023

  • Dance
  • Ballet
  • Upper West Side

Having put The Nutcracker to bed for another year, NYCB returns to Lincoln Center for five more weeks. Principal among the offerings are the world premiere of Justin Peck's Copland Dance Episodes—the first original full-evening work created for the company in nearly 20 years—as well as the debut of a dance by Keerati Jinakunwiphat and, to conclude the engagement, a two-week run of Peter Martins's version of the Tchaikovsky classic The Sleeping Beauty (February 15–26). 

Read more
Buy ticket
"Living Lantern"
Photograph: PixelMill Studio

19. "Living Lantern"

  • Art
  • Art

A new kinetic installation is now wowing visitors to the Broadway plazas in the Garment District between 39th and 40th Streets.

Dubbed "Living Lantern," the dynamic piece will actually be fueled by the wind and viewers will get to see its outer membranes open and close, allowing light to filter from its core and change the lantern's colors, in real time.

To catch the mesmerizing installation in all of its glory, we suggest heading there after sunset, so you can fully experience the changing lights and colors. It's on view through February 24. 

Read more
MAGENTAVERSE
Photograph: Courtesy of ARTECHOUSE

20. MAGENTAVERSE

  • Art
  • Art

The color of the year for 2023: Pantone's Viva Magenta, a hue evoking bravery, optimistic celebration and self-expression without restraint. 

Now you can immersive yourself in the energy of that purply-pinkish-red tone at ARTECHOUSE's newest technology-driven experiential art experience called MAGENTAVERSE. The multi-sensory exhibit is open in Chelsea through May 29.

Read more
Activism in Central Park
Photograph: Courtesy of Central Park Conservancy

21. Activism in Central Park

  • Things to do
  • Walks and tours

Did you know that in 1967, Martin Luther King, Jr. led a protest and gave a speech in Central Park? This project helped re-ignite a long tradition of activism in the Park dating back to the 1800s and continuing today.

In honor of Marting Luther King, Jr. Day, expert guides from the Central Park Conservancy are leading 90-minute tours exploring the park's history of activism. You'll get to follow in the footsteps of activists and learn how Central Park became a democratic space where people feel empowered to use their voice and take a stand.

Tours run on the following dates: Thursday, February 16 and Sunday, February 19.

Read more
Buy ticket
"Virginia Woolf: A Modern Mind"
Photograph: Courtesy of New York Public Library

22. "Virginia Woolf: A Modern Mind"

  • Art
  • Art

Nearly a century ago, Virginia Woolf began pushing the boundaries of literature and eviscerating the patriarchy. Her words still resonate today. 

A landmark new exhibit at New York Public Library, "Virginia Woolf: A Modern Mind" explores the famed author's life and creative process. It's on view for free now through March 5, 2023 at the Stephen A. Schwarzman Building (the library's main branch by Bryant Park).

Read more
Monet to Morisot: The Real and Imagined in European Art
Photograph: Courtesy of the Brooklyn Museum

23. Monet to Morisot: The Real and Imagined in European Art

  • Art

European artists take center stage in this installation at the Brooklyn Museum. "Money to Morisot: The Real and Imagined in European Art" presents nearly 100 pieces by the likes of Claude Monet, Pablo Picasso, Henri Matisse and Vasily Kandinsky, among others. 

The works—which range in theme, scope and material—are all renowned holdings of the museum but they have not been on view together in Brooklyn since 2016.

Read more
"I'll Have What She's Having: The Jewish Deli"
Photograph: By Rossilynne Skena Culgan / Time Out

24. "I'll Have What She's Having: The Jewish Deli"

  • Art
  • Art

Warning: You’re bound to feel hungry after exploring this new exhibit at New-York Historical Society Museum & Library all about Jewish deli culture. Pastrami sandwiches, knishes, bagels, pickles and babka all get their due in “I'll Have What She's Having: The Jewish Deli," a show that's both delightfully fun and deeply meaningful.

The exhibition examines the important role of the Jewish deli through the immigrant experience, during World War II, as a refuge for Holocaust survivors, in pop culture and today. It's on view through April 2, 2023 at the historical society on the Upper West Side.

Read more
"Edward Hopper’s New York"
Photograph: Rich Sanders, Des Moines, Iowa | courtesy of Des Moines Art Center, Des Moines, Iowa; purchased with funds from the Edmundson Art Foundation, Inc. © 2022 Heirs of Josephine N. Hopper/Licensed by Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York.

25. "Edward Hopper’s New York"

  • Art
  • Meatpacking District

"Edward Hopper’s New York" at Whitney Museum of American Art offers a glimpse into the NYC that renowned painter Edward Hopper portrayed in his works, such as “Automat” (1927), “Early Sunday Morning” (1930), “Room in New York” (1932), “New York Movie” (1939), “Morning Sun” (1952) and others.

The show features more than 200 paintings watercolors, prints, and drawings from the Whitney’s collection as well as loans from public and private collections, and archival materials including printed ephemera, correspondence, photographs, and notebooks. See it through March 5, 2023.  

Read more
Queer Love Art Market Bash
Photograph: By Lia Athena

26. Queer Love Art Market Bash

  • Art

Shop local and support queer artists and designers at the Queer Love Art Market Bash on Saturday, February 4. The event will showcase more than a dozen artists at a studio in Brooklyn. In additional to shopping, sip on complimentary wine, grab some food, play games, listen to music and even get a tattoo. 

The event is hosted by Queer Athena, which is dedicated to creating safe spaces for the LGBTQ+ community to connect in NYC.

Read more
Buy ticket
Pétanque at Carreau Club
Photograph: Courtesy of Industry City

27. Pétanque at Carreau Club

  • Sports and fitness
  • Sports & Fitness

After two years of outdoor play, Carreau Club, the nation’s first pétanque bar has expanded with an indoor location with more space to get your game on while sipping a drink.

The new indoor venue is now open at Brooklyn's Industry City, just in time for chillier fall temperatures. For the uninitiated, pétanque (pronounced puh-TONK) is a bocce-ball style French boules sport gaining popularity in the U.S., starting here in NYC.

Carreau Club operates primarily as a walk-in pétanque club and reservations are not required. But you can book a court in advance for a single party or multiple courts for larger groups. Reservations cost $50/court/hour.

Read more
Valentine’s Day in NYC
Photograph: Shutterstock

28. Valentine’s Day in NYC

  • Things to do

To help you have an enjoyable time on and around February 14, we’ve come up with Valentine’s Day ideas that should help you plan the Goldilocks of dates: one that’s not too cheap, not too expensive, not too over the top and not too uncaring—it’ll be just right.

Read more
New York Fashion Week
Photograph: PIXELFORMULA/REX USA

29. New York Fashion Week

  • Shopping

No ticket to the shows? Don’t worry—feel like a fashion insider with our ultimate guide to NYFW. Tickets to the runway shows aren’t available to the general public, but newsflash: you don’t have to be part of the elite fashion world to feel like an insider. Maybe you don’t have a front-row seat to the shows or a spot reserved next to Anna Wintour, but don’t fret—we’ve got you covered. From free New York Fashion Week events you can actually attend to tips on how to get noticed by street style photographers, we’ll make sure to keep you in the loop.

Read more
Watching the Super Bowl in NYC
Photograph: Courtesy Lisa F. Young

30. Watching the Super Bowl in NYC

  • Things to do

Throw on your shoulder pads, perform your weird football ritual and get into the game with our guide to the best bars in NYC to watch the Super Bowl, plus how to chow down like a champion. And if you couldn’t give a hoot about the game, fear not! We’ve put together a list of the best football movies (and overall sports movies) to watch instead. Plus we’ll take you on a trip down memory lane with the greatest Super Bowl commercials of all-time.

Read more

Looking for more things to do?

The best spas in NYC
Photograph: Courtesy Red Door Spa

The best spas in NYC

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas

It’s no secret that New Yorkers are stressed, but when it comes to unwinding, we’re pretty competitive about that too—that’s where the best spas in NYC come in. The city boasts some of the most luxurious spas in the country, but affordable spa treatments also abound. So get inspired with birthday party ideas in NYC or date night ideas in NYC and book yourself a treatment at one of our favorite New York City spas.

RECOMMENDED: A complete guide to Spa Week in NYC

Read more
