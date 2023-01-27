The twice-annual discount dining event NYC Restaurant Week offers cheap dining deals at hundreds of restaurants in New York through February 12. From trendy newcomers to fine-dining standbys, the event draws bargain-hunting New Yorkers to try out new restaurants and revisit old favorites serving cheap eats.
In the winter doldrums of February in NYC, after a money-sucking December and a resolution-filled January, it’s time to double down and really enjoy the winter with the best NYC events in February.
Our event calendar includes some of the best things to do in winter as well as some epic Valentine’s Day events. This month is also a good excuse to take advantage of our winter getaways list, so plan your escape from the city and keep your fingers crossed for a little bit of snow to add to the winter wonderland aesthetic.
RECOMMENDED: Full NYC events calendar