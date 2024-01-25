If you’re making a trip through Grand Central Madison anytime soon, make sure to leave enough time to pause and pay attention to the new digital artwork on display by artists Eirini Linardaki and Zach Horn.

In their new attention-grabbing pieces, the artists combine hand-rendered materials with technology to create scenes of nature and manmade landscapes that are all within reach of New Yorkers. Linardaki’s “Diaphanous Paredolia” uses patterns collaged over each other to create urban landscapes of trains, commuters, and buildings while Horn’s “Rockaway” is an homage to the water along New York’s coastline.

Horn’s art on display is made up of 24 hand-painted images of waves that pay homage to his family’s long history in the Rockaways in Queens. “It’s where my mother learned to ride a bike and where my youngest son learned on his two-wheeler, too,” says Horn. “I am old enough now to see this place for its fractal rhythms: waves break, tides slide out, generations come and go.” To him, it’s a visual reminder of where he comes from, and now a way for commuting New Yorkers to connect to the not-so-far-away sea.

Photograph: Courtesy of MTA Arts & Design

Meanwhile, Linardaki’s collages use scans of multi-colored fabrics to reflect the diversity, flamboyance and aliveness of New York itself. “It captures the heartbeat of the city, showcasing not only the iconic architecture and energetic pulse of Grand Central, but also the panoramic views of the East River, the dynamic landscape of Long Island City, and the serene beauty of upstate New York,” says Linardaki. “As the collages come to life, viewers embark on a visual pilgrimage and bear witness to the convergence of each destination’s transformative landscapes.”

You can see them displayed across five giant LED screens near the 47th Street entrance at Grand Central Madison in Midtown East. The MTA Arts and Design’s Digital Arts Program is an initiative that invites digital artists to promote their work on the screens of Grand Central Madison, as well as the Fulton Center in Downtown Manhattan. This is the second cohort of artists to show work at Grand Central Madison.