Timeout

NYC traffic
Photograph: Shutterstock

New York City is getting its own license plate

The colorful plate features the Manhattan skyline and once again, the Statue of Liberty.

Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
If your car navigates through the Big Apple and parallel parks in the narrowest of spots, this new license plate may be for you.

The New York Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) just released a design for a new license plate that celebrates New York City (without all the headache that comes with driving through the perpetually crowded, loud, chaotic streets), featuring a photorealistic depiction of the Manhattan skyline at dusk, with One World Trade and surrounding buildings lit up against a light blue sky. The Statue of Liberty and her bright torch make it into the scene as well, for a license plate that looks more like an Instagram post than an official government object. 

New York Department of Motor Vehicles
New York Department of Motor Vehicles

So far, reactions to the new plate on social media have largely been negative:

The design is part of a larger collection that celebrates 10 unique regions of the state, with more to be revealed throughout the month. A new Long Island plate showcases the Montauk lighthouse and the cliffside beaches. More featured regions will include the Finger Lakes, Southern Tier, Central New York, North Country, Mohawk Valley, Capital Region, Western New York and Mid-Hudson—each with its respective landmark such as Niagara Falls.

“Every region of our state has something unique and interesting about it, and we are happy to celebrate that uniqueness by making these new license plates available for New York drivers,” Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Mark Schroeder said in a news release. “These also allow drivers to put their own unique touch on their vehicles and show pride for the place they live.” 

The regional license plates are available to order via New York’s DMV website (or by phone or mail, if preferred. Custom plates start at $60 and can be personalized.  

