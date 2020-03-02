New York City is hiring an 'explorer-in-chief' to live rent free

The perfect job does exist.

The Downtown Alliance is doing a nationwide search for what they call an "explorer-in-chief" that'll get paid to travel and have fun around Lower Manhattan, while living rent-free on Wall Street.

The job, which would last from June 1 to August 30, requires documenting your excursions around Lower Manhattan (the one square mile of the island below Chambers Street, including the Financial District, the Battery, South Street Seaport, Battery Park City and part of Tribeca) to drum up tourism to the area. That means taking vibrant photos, making compelling videos and posting on the Alliance's social media accounts.

Your experiences for the most part would be paid for, and as we mentioned, your lodging is on the house. You'll be staying at digs like the chic Sonder Stock Exchange. What could be better than free rent and a summer of fun in the best city in the world?

While it sounds like a vacation, it's definitely a real job with requirements. The EIC would be required to produce a certain amount of social media and text posts a day based on the places they feature, which could result in a busy work schedule. There are no set hours, meaning you could be working nights and weekends.

"The Explorer In Chief should consider themselves a staff member of the Downtown Alliance and will have a marketing team to support their efforts, plan itineraries, set up excursions and outings and help in any way possible in service of this unique and exciting position," the Alliance says on its website.

The travel ambassador will also have access to a co-working space but would not be required to work in an office. For every two weeks of work, the EIC will get $2,250.

The perfect candidate would be someone who has a "camera-ready personality, a keen eye, a distinctive voice ... who is charismatic and comfortable as the center of attention but who also knows that the location is, ultimately, the star of the story," the Alliance says.

Applicants need to submit a 60-second video explaining why they're cut out to be Manhattan's EIC.

Hurry! You have until 11:59pm on March 15 to apply.