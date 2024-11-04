New York City is now under a drought watch—here is what that means

This weekend, the Department of Environmental Conservation issued a drought watch across certain portions of New York, including New York City.

As mentioned by Mayor Eric Adams, who also made a statement about the citywide issue, October was the driest month on record for the city. We've been going 29 days without rainfall, officially experiencing the second-longest dry streak in recorded history after the 36-day-long one that happened back in 1924.

But what, exactly, does a drought watch mean to the population at large? To put it simply, we're all being asked to conserve as much water as we can.

“New Yorkers come together in times of crisis, and right now, amidst the driest spell in recent memory, we need New Yorkers to do just that and conserve as much water as possible,” Mayor Adams said in an official statement. "By starting to save water now, we’re doing everything we can to make sure that we can water our parks and fill our pools come summer, and to stave off a more serious drought emergency.”

What is a drought watch?

The Department of Environmental Conservation can issue four levels of drought advisories: watch, warning, emergency and disaster.

The first phase is the one we're currently dealing with, which means we're aware of the developing nature of the situation. City agencies are also updating their water conservation plans, getting ready to implement them and telling citizens to do the same.

During the drought warning phase, on the other hand, officials start to put their plans into action and gear up for the possibility of emergencies, which is when the governor can potentially mandate specific restrictions and the general public might have to look into alternative water resources.

Finally, a drought disaster usually comes along with stricter restrictions and potential assistance from the federal government.

How can New Yorkers conserve water?

Mayor Adams shared a few tips with New Yorkers, asking them to conserve water any way they can. Here are some suggestions:

Don't flush the toilet unnecessarily

Try to take shorter showers

Fix leaks

Report an open fire hydrant to 311 as soon as you notice it

Don't run the faucet while brushing your teeth or shaving

Only run full dishwashers and washing machines

What parts of New York are currently under a drought watch?

In addition to all five New York City counties, the following areas are currently under a drought watch: Delaware, Dutchess, Greene, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Schoharie, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester.

Check out the map for a visual: