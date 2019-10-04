New York Comic Con: The best looks from 2019

If you’ve seen more superheroes walking around the streets of Gotham—er, we mean New York—than usual lately, that’s because one of the biggest pop culture events in the country, New York Comic Con, is officially in full swing!

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to New York Comic Con

This year’s star-studded celebration is currently taking over the halls of the Javits Convention Center from now through Sunday. Some highlights so far at the 14th annual event have included a surprise appearance by Ryan Reynolds to show off his new film Free Guy and a gathering of the cast of the reboot of Are You Afraid of the Dark?

Tom Hiddleston, Paul Rudd, Sean Astin and Christopher Eccleston are just some of the big names set to appear for autographs and photos in the day to come. Panel highlights over the weekend that you may want to check out include at 10:30am panel on The Walking Dead tomorrow, a panel on Star Trek at 1pm Saturday and a Warner Bros block covering its popular shows like Riverdale on Sunday at 10:30am.

But, of course, everyone knows that the main draw of Comic Con is being able to see the impressive cosplay creativity on display. So we stopped by the event on opening day to capture some of the most mind-blowing looks.

Photograph: Ali Garber

Photograph: Ali Garber

Photograph: Ali Garber

Photograph: Ali Garber

Photograph: Ali Garber

Photograph: Ali Garber

Photograph: Ali Garber

Photograph: Ali Garber

Photograph: Ali Garber

Photograph: Ali Garber

Photograph: Ali Garber