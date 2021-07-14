New York Fashion Week will have an iconic new address this year

New York Fashion Week is making its way to one of NYC's most iconic fashion districts for the first time this year.

The Fifth Avenue Association is hosting NYFW events at a three-story building at 608 Fifth Avenue, which will be transformed into runway, presentation and activation space for designers and brands alike.

RECOMMENDED: New York Fashion Week 2021 guide

With state-of-the-art lighting, staging and sound, it will serve as the perfect canvas for each designer's vision, the Association says.

"We are thrilled to welcome New York Fashion Week to Fifth Avenue as we celebrate and support one of the largest revenue-generating events for the fashion industry - and what better place than on Fifth Avenue, the heart of global fashion and luxury shopping," said Jerome Barth, Fifth Avenue Association's president. "We look forward to being home to emerging designers and top talent this year and beyond."

Days and times of NYFW events at this venue will be announced in the near future, but #NYFWonFifth will happen September 8-12.

"This September's New York Fashion Week promises to amplify the immense creativity of the American fashion industry," said Steven Kolb, CEO of the Council of Fashion Designers of America. "New York City is not only an evergreen inspiration to our talented designers but also the ideal setting for the week. CFDA welcomes Fifth Avenue, with its storied history of providing a home to so many iconic fashion brands, to NYFW.