New York has the highest concentration of takeout lovers

Takeout is a way of life in New York. But lucky for New Yorkers (and our bank accounts), New York isn’t even in the top 10 states spending the most on takeout.

A new study from Betway looks at America’s recent takeout trends, finding that almost 54 million Americans use food delivery apps, and the average consumer spends $3,631 on takeout food every year.

Of those Americans, residents of Washington, D.C. are spending the most on takeout, at an average of $6,241 per household annually. Hawaii, Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Alaska, Oregon, Colorado and Wyoming are also in the top spending per household. While New York gets a bad rap for being exorbitantly expensive in pretty much every way, it’s nice to know that living somewhere else may result in a higher takeout budget.

New York, does, however, have one takeout claim to fame. According to the number of residents using takeout apps, New York is home to the highest concentration of takeout lovers. About 45 takeout searches are made every month per 1,000 residents in New York, followed by Maryland (41) and Colorado (38).

Graphic: courtesy of Betway

This data is on the state level, however, with Atlanta clocking in as the city with the highest amount of delivery orders. One potential reason may be that New Yorkers are calling or ordering pickup, rather than paying additional charges and a delivery fee.

If 2020 taught us anything about food, it’s that New York restaurants’ takeout game is strong. (And not surprisingly, pizza is the top delivery order across the country. Of course, it is.) So, next time you order too much pizza, discount sushi or a full-on feast, you’ll know you’re contributing to being one of the folks making New York the state with the most takeout lovers.