Feeling burnt out? You're not alone—and we've got the data to back that claim up.

According to a new survey by LLC.com, New York actually tops the list of cities with the longest commutes in the United States—a fact that directly affects work-related stress, making ours a taxing city to live in all around.

The average local commute is about 79.6 minutes a day round-trip, compared to 71.8 minutes in Palmdale, California (number 2 on the ranking) and 68.2 minutes in Moreno Valley, California (number 3 on the ranking).

To come up with the list, which is part of a larger study about the most stressful cities for workers in the U.S., the website analyzed over 170 census-defined places with a population of 150,000 or more via the U.S. Census Bureau. Staffers then dove into eight different variables: average hours worked per week, percentage of workers who commute before 7am, single-income families, income growth rate, percentage of workers who are not able to work remotely, percentage of employees without health insurance and each city’s crime rate.

If you're looking for ways to de-stress yourself, as you should, consider following advice from the American Psychological Association (APA). Suggestions include taking frequent breaks throughout the work day, trying your best to set up a proper work-life balance, taking time to recharge and even tracking your stressors in a journal. Even the smallest change will go a long way to calming your nerves while working!

Below is a list of the top 10 cities with the longest commutes in the United States:

1. New York, New York: 79.6 minutes round-trip

2. Palmdale, California: 71.8 minutes round-trip

3. Moreno Valley, California: 68.2 minutes round-trip

4. Jersey City, New Jersey: 68 minutes round-trip

5. Santa Clarita, California: 66.4 minutes round-trip

6. Yonkers, New York: 65.8 minutes round-trip

7. Rancho Cucamonga, California: 65 minutes round-trip

8. Stockton, California: 65 minutes round-trip

9. Chicago, Illinois: 64.4 minutes round-trip

10. Port St. Lucie, Florida: 64.4 minutes round-trip