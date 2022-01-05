The pandemic hasn't kept New Yorkers from working out—in a new report by WalletHub, NYC ranks as the third best city for an active lifestyle.

Personal finance website WalletHub compared the 100 biggest U.S. cities using 34 key indicators across two metrics ("Budget & Participation" and "Sports & Outdoors") to see which ones encourage and facilitate active lifestyles among residents.

According to the report, NYC ranks as third overall as a great place to exercise but it also has the most basketball hoops per capita, the most dance studios with virtual classes, the most park playgrounds and comes as sixth in the number of baseball and softball diamonds. (It's also 22nd for the number of swimming pools per capita and 46th for the number of fitness centers with virtual classes). It also helps that it ranks 14th for the percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated, allowing for gyms to reopen and run safely, the report states.

Unfortunately, it is one of the worst cities for monthly fitness club fees, which many of us can confirm.

That being said, NYC does a pretty decent job of offering enough opportunities to keep us working out.

"An intentionally built environment that encourages an active lifestyle should be attractive, accessible, and close to users," says Sandy Bargainnier, a professor at the State University of New York at Oswego. "This built environment includes safe, clean, and well-lit parks, green spaces, and other recreation spaces like walking trails, bike paths, basketball courts, soccer fields, private and public indoor recreation facilities, and dog parks. Sidewalks in good shape, clean, well-lit, and shoveled in the winter can also encourage walking to school, work, and retail. Connecting schools, worksites, retail, housing, and public transportation to walking trails and bike paths are vital in creating active lifestyles."

