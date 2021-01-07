New York launches vaccine app that tells you when you’re eligible

You can both track your place in line and set up appointments for your COVID-19 vaccine.

Millions of Americans are slated to get the COVID-19 vaccine—but the question on everyone's mind is, "when is it my turn in line?"

This week, New York announced a brand new "Am I Eligible" app to help New Yorkers determine their eligibility, and connect users with administration centers for information and to schedule appointments, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo.

"While we're trying to control COVID with one hand, we're trying to defeat it with the other and the vaccine is the weapon that will win this war," Cuomo said. "Getting this vaccine out is going to be the single greatest operation government has ever had to accomplish and we're taking bold actions to ensure it is delivered swiftly and equitably for all New Yorkers.”

“Not only are all health care workers—the heroes who have taken care of us throughout this entire pandemic—now eligible to receive their first dose, but we are taking steps to ensure providers expedite vaccinations, resources are in place to vaccinate the general public, and bad actors looking to game the system are held accountable," he added.

Once you’ve downloaded the app, you can visit the "Am I Eligible" tool and complete a quick set of questions to determine if you are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. If you are, the tool will offer a list of providers near you that you can contact to lock in an appointment. New Yorkers can return to the app at any time to recheck their eligibility.

So far, New York is currently in Phase 1A of the federal government’s vaccine rollout plan, which includes administering the vaccine to patient-facing hospital healthcare workers, nursing home and assisted living facility residents and staff, EMT volunteers, staff, and individuals who are administering the vaccine.

RECOMMENDED: Everything we know about the coronavirus vaccine in NYC

For more information regarding the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, you can check out a guide here.

Most popular on Time Out

- NYC’s MetroCard will be completely gone in two years

- Eight ways Pixar’s “Soul” gets NYC right

- The best events in NYC this January

- The 100 best movies of all time

- New Yorkers say goodbye to the city’s most infamously chaotic McDonald’s

Want to know what’s cool in the city before your friends do? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.