New York Public Library reveals the top checkouts during the shutdown

Since March 16, the library has had over 2 million e-checkouts.

Readers didn't let their booklists go by the wayside during the citywide shutdown.

On Monday, the New York Public Library said 2 million e-books were checked out between mid-March and now on its reading app, SimplyE, and released the top 10 titles New Yorkers were reading in that time period.

The e-books New Yorkers checked out the most during lockdown are:

White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism by Robin DiAngelo The Glass Hotel by Emily St. John Mandel My Dark Vanessa by Kate Elizabeth Russell The Dutch House by Ann Patchett Educated: A Memoir by Tara Westover Becoming by Michelle Obama The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead How to Be an Antiracist by By Ibram X. Kendi Normal People: A Novel by Sally Rooney Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed by Lori Gottlieb

Several of them (The Glass Hotel, My Dark Vanessa, and The Nickel Boys) were featured in NYPL's virtual "Get Lit" book club with WNYC, while The Nickel Boys and How to Be an Antiracist were featured on the library’s Black Liberation Reading list, curated by the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture in response to the global uprisings calling for justice for Black lives, the NYPL says.

Since reopening in mid-July, New Yorkers have already reserved approximately 25,000 items with the most requested titles being:

Too Much and Never Enough: How my family created the world's most dangerous man by Mary L. Trump, PhD. The Dutch House: A Novel by Ann Patchett. The Order: A Novel by Daniel Silva. Blindside by James Patterson and James O. Born. American Dirt by Jeanine Cummins. The Guest List: A Novel by Lucy Foley. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett. Normal People: A Novel by Sally Rooney Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens. Such a Fun Age: A Novel by Kiley Reid.

It's probably no surprise that the "tell-all" book by Mary L. Trump jumped to the top spot.

While you can still reserve books online, the city's public libraries are now open on a limited basis at select branches with grab-and-go services.

