With cases on the rise in New York City, a new set of rules for out-of-state travelers aimed at curbing the spread begins today.

Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a new executive order last week allowing travelers to "test out" of the mandatory 14-day quarantine by providing a negative COVID-19 test before they arrive and passing another test four days after arriving. If a traveler cannot do this, they must quarantine.

The rules are as follows:

For travelers who were in another state for more than 24 hours, they must obtain a test within three days of departure from that state; upon arrival in New York, quarantine for three days; the traveler must obtain seek another COVID test on day four; and if both tests are negative, they can exit quarantine.

For travelers who were in another state for less than 24 hours, they do not need a test prior to their departure from the other state and do not need to quarantine upon arrival in New York. They must fill out the traveler information form upon entry, however, and take a COVID diagnostic test four days after their arrival in New York.

The new requirements replace the previous growing quarantine list of 41 states.

"The ship of state is sailing well: New York is the third-lowest positivity rate in the nation and New Yorkers should be very proud of what they're doing," Cuomo said. "However, travel has become an —the rest of the states pose a threat. We're going to a new plan given the changing facts, and the experts suggest we shift to a testing policy."

"So there will be no quarantine list; there will be one rule that applies across the country," he added. "We bent the curve of this virus by following the data and the science, and we are continuing that approach with these new guidelines."

NYC's health department will validate tests, and if a test comes back positive, it will issue isolation orders and initiate contact tracing.

