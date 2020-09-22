New York will honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg with her own statue in Brooklyn

Plus, an impromptu tribute has been added to the famed "Fearless Girl" in the Financial District.

New York will be honoring the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a statue in her native borough of Brooklyn, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced this week.

“She was a generational role model and champion," Cuomo said during a conference with reporters on Monday.

"We’re considering Brooklyn Bridge Park on a site that would overlook the Statue of Liberty. We are going to do a statue in Brooklyn for her. She is a Brooklyn native and we’re very proud of that.”

Cuomo also said he will announce the commission that will work on the monument this week and how else the Empire State should honor Ginsburg—the second woman ever to serve on the Supreme Court and a trailblazer for gender equality.

This weekend, however, another tribute to Ginsburg already popped up on a pre-existing statue. Outside the New York Stock Exchange the "Fearless Girl" statue donned a lace collar just like Ginsburg, who was famous for her dissent collars she wore as a statement.

The collar was placed on the statue as part of an advertisement by State Street Global Advisors, the asset management company that commissioned the "Fearless Girl" bronze statue in 2017.

The "Fearless Girl" statue has been standing tall in lower Manhattan since International Women's Day three years ago, first placed opposite the Charging Bull, then later moved to be a fixture outside the New York Stock Exchange.

You can also spot a temporary memorialization at the 50th Street subway station in Manhattan, where the tile has been redesigned by an NYC-artist to now read “Ruth St.”

